Hard to say whether or not Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson is the Southwestern girls basketball team’s biggest fan, but he’s most likely the highest-ranking.
For the second year in a row, the Lady Warriors are going to the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 basketball tournament. And for the second year in a row, Lawson celebrated the team at a Burnside City Council meeting as well as their coach Junior Molden, a Burnside native.
“I’ve watched you on and off the court, and you’re a leader ... a perfect example for these girls,” said Lawson to Molden at the March council meeting, held on Monday. “... His record (45-7) really speaks for what he does with these girls. Those seven losses came against top 10 schools in this state. ... So he doesn’t dodge anybody, and that just makes these girls tougher.”
Lawson had city attorney Molly Hardy read a proclamation declaring March as Southwestern Girls Basketball Month in Burnside. Each member of the team was present and stood up when their name was called to receive their own copy of the proclamation to take home.
On Saturday, the Lady Warriors officially punched their tickets to the state tournament with a 58-42 win over Mercer County in the regional championship game. Lawson’s granddaughter, Makayla Noritis, is a senior on the team which fell last year to Anderson County after making the Sweet 16. Saturday marked the team’s third regional title in the last four years.
“I think it’s the culture that these girls live every day” that makes them successful, said Molden of his team. “... It’s the culture and the fact that they want to stay in the gym and work and get better. I’m blessed because we’ve got kids like this. I hear the horror stories at other schools. There’s a lot of talent in the 12th region. We’ve got a great region. There are two other teams that could make some noise up in the state tournament if they had gotten there. We’re lucky that we’ve got really good kids. I think it’s a tribute to the parents at home, trusting the coaching staff. We’re all in.”
In other Burnside City Council news:
• Lawson announced that Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree Jr. had stepped down from the position. The city has four applicants for the position and will start interviews this week.
Jerrica Flynn, who has been assisting the tourism director’s position, gave a number of updates, including a name change for the Labor Day “Thunder Over the Island” event, now called “Thunder Over Burnside.” Dates for this year’s event will be held September 2 and 3. Musical performers will be announced soon.
Flynn also said that Burnside hopes to establish a monthly presence at this season’s Somernites Cruise events.
• The council voted unanimously to leave the city’s property tax rate unchanged for 2022-23, at 19.2 cents per hundred dollars on tangible property, houses, and motor vehicles.
• Burnside Police Officer Eric Thomas was promoted from patrolman to the rank of sergeant.
“Officer Thomas took a written examination of 100 questions dealing with laws, policies, procedures, things of that nature,” said Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill. “Just last week, he sat before an oral board of current and retired officers that had approximately 135 years of law enforcement experience on that board, and he passed that and impressed all those guys with (all that) experience, which I think says a lot about his character and ability.”
Thomas will assist the chief with activities and programs with the department and will deal more closely with administrative policies, meaning he must be sharp on those as well as verbal and math skills. Thomas thanked everyone who had helped him get to this point and taught him what he knows.
• Lawson said that the city’s new custom-built fire truck should arrive in Burnside en route from Florida this week.
“It’s nice,” said Lawson.
• First readings were given to two ordinances: No. 2022-001, pertaining to an incentive program for city officials to obtain training related to city government, and no. 2022-002, which regulates pedestrian entrance into roadways to increase pedestrian safety.
The latter ordinance orders that no one should cross an arterial roadway anywhere but a crosswalk or where traffic signals are in place (or at an intersection if neither is available), and that no one should be on an arterial roadway and approach a vehicle unless it’s legally parked at the curb or shoulder. Also, no one should be in the median of an arterial roadways unless in the process of legally crossing it.
“Arterial” roadways include U.S. 27, Ky. 90, East and West Lakeshore Drive, and East and West French Avenue.
