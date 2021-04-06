Big things are brewing in Burnside.
Most immediately, the Southwestern High School girls basketball team is about to compete for a state championship. Down the road, however, the city has some plans in store that will only enhance the town’s tourism potential, as announced by Tourism Director Frank Crabtree Jr. at Monday’s April meeting of the Burnside City Council, held at the city’s fire station.
For one thing, Christmas Island is coming back. More veteran Pulaski Countians will remember when Burnside Island was aglow during the holiday season with a festive light display along a path that visitors could tour in their cars. Over time, that display moved to Lee’s Ford Marina, and soon disappeared from the seasonal landscape altogether, though many of the lights are still seen around downtown Burnside every yuletide.
However, when Crabtree took the Tourism Director job with Burnside, Christmas Island was already on his mind — along with the goal of bringing it back.
“Christmas Island has been a piece of our community since the early ‘90s,” said Crabtree. “It was around when I was a kid. I remember having fond memories going to it and driving through it — it was the anchor to our Christmas season. When I took this position in 2019, it was on my top three or four projects I wanted to see come back to our community. I’ve been working on it since then. COVID-19 (resulting in cancellation or postponement of events) actually gave me more time to game plan to bring back Christmas Island.”
Don’t assume Burnside will just be trotting out the same old lights everyone has seen before, however. Burnside is looking at going high-tech for a return in style for Christmas Island.
“One of the things we really took into consideration was to make the presentation different than the saturated market that it is right now,” said Crabtree. “We did a competitive analysis and gathered all the information on every light display in the Commonwealth — the price structure, what they’re offering, (etc.). Our main goal was to create a different experience that was unique. Some of the technology we’re looking at right now is a lot more animated that what’s typically presented, the steel frame and LED lighting fixture. That will still be a component of it, but we also want to do a better presentation or a better show, much like watching a cartoon in real life.”
Plans are to have the new Christmas Island begin for the 2021 holiday season on November 18 and run until the first of the new year.
Another big plan is to bring the luxury of a riverboat to the waters of Lake Cumberland. Another priority project that Crabtree has had in mind for a long time, riverboats of course have had a long association with Burnside, back in the town’s days as a transportation hub before Lake Cumberland was formed.
“In the early and mid-1900s, steamboats were a regular shipping option for products manufactured in old downtown Burnside,” said Crabtree. “There were seven industrial mills in the old Burnside prior to the creation of Lake Cumberland. Jobs were so plentiful that there was an old saying, ‘Don’t walk in downtown Burnside unless your looking for a job because they will put you to work!’”
But even then, Crabtree noted, recreational riverboats were part of the original master plan for the lake — one aspect of the plan that’s never been realized. If Burnside has its way, that will soon change.
Crabtree said he spoke with local legislators about how to make this a reality, and would eventually reach an agreement with BB Riverboats, which operates vessels on the Ohio River, like the Belle of Cincinnati and River Queen.
“It was so nice to sit down and talk to the whole executive team (for BB Riverboats). It really felt like they have a passion for doing something special on Lake Cumberland,” said Crabtree. “It just felt like we’d known those guys for 15 or 20 years, and that’s important. They asked what they could do to get involved and help the community. It could be another potential market for tourists that might not have come here in the beginning.”
A scenic dinner is one aspect of the recreational riverboat experience, as are different types of tours — and there are a number of natural wonders around the lake that lend themselves to individual tours. Winery cruises, jazz brunches, and more are all the sorts of things that BB Riverboats could potentially offer on Lake Cumberland, and Crabtree said it’s likely the boat will visit lake communities all over the region.
Visit www.bbriverboats.com or “BB Riverboats” on Facebook to learn more.
Crabtree hopes to launch the riverboat project by spring of 2022.
Additionally, Crabtree talked about developing a phone app for the City of Burnside and moving the planned Mayor’s Cup golf tournament to October 6.
But Crabtree teased one more major development at the meeting Monday, one that’s been in the works since before his time as Tourism Director. He said he’d be ready to make an announcement about it within a month’s time.
“Burnside’s going to place a stake in the ground, and make a turn, an economic plan that’s going to be something that should have been done a long time ago,” said Crabtree. “We’re sitting in the perfect position to do it. I have 100 percent faith in not only the leadership here — the city council, my tourism board — (but) we’ve got the backing of SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority), Pulaski County, and Somerset (which are) standing right next to us in this process. It’s a collaborative effort, and it’s going to be not only good for Burnside but great for Somerset, Pulaski County and the region as a whole.”
Monday’s meeting started off by celebrating good fortune that’s not in the future but rather the here and now, as the city honored the girls from Southwestern on their way to the Sweet 16 in Lexington this week to compete for a state title. The whole team (minus a couple of girls who were unable to attend) showed up, along with coaches and supporters — and one of the biggest supporters was Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, whose granddaughter plays on the squad and who has been a Southwestern fan for a long time.
“It’s been an exceptional year, and I want to give due where due is due,” said Lawson, decked out in his Southwestern fan gear, who noted that he expected the team to return in a month’s time to be celebrated as state champions.
The team plays their first Sweet 16 game Wednesday against Anderson County.
Lawson, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, and Southwestern coach Junior Molden all shared words, and the city played a media presentation Crabtree prepared showing images from the team’s successful 2020-21 season. Lawson declared April 2021 “Southwestern Girls Basketball Team Month” in Burnside by way of a proclamation, and each girl got a certificate, along with a plaque for Molden and the ceremonial key to the city for the entire team.
“This county loves watching you all get to work,” Kelley told the team. “You don’t have anything to prove to us. We know what you’re all about. We know how good you are, and how proud we are to have you in Pulaski County here, but you do have a little bit to prove to yourselves. We want you to get out there, we want you to leave everything you’ve got on that court. If you make a mistake for some reason or other, don’t let that get you down. You just pick right up and make it happen to the other team. Give it everything you’ve got. ... Let’s bring home a victory, let’s be state champs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.