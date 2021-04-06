The Southwestern High School girls basketball team was honored Monday night at the Burnside City Council meeting held in the town’s fire station. Pictured, Southwestern coach Junior Molden speaks while Burnside Mayor and team super-fan Robert Lawson looks on, with a television screen next to them on which the team got to watch a video presentation of favorite images from their successful 2020-21 season. The team goes to Lexington as region champs looking to compete for a state title starting Wednesday.