It’s beginning to look a lot like autumn — specifically in Burnside.
On Tuesday, the City of Burnside and Burnside Tourism announced three winners of a community-wide fall decorating contest for area businesses.
“We’re just trying to boost community spirits,” said Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree Jr. “Quite a few businesses did participate.”
Rather than distribute the awards like 1st, 2nd or 3rd place, three different arms of the municipality were given the chance to choose their favorites. The Burnside Tourism Award, chosen by members of the town’s tourism board, went with the ship store at Lee’s Ford Marina, which sprinkled in seasonal scenes like hay bales and fodder shocks with spooky Halloween decor like a smiling skull and a fake headstone.
City Hall gave out their award, selected by the employees at the city’s hub, to the Seven Gables Motel in Burnside. Their outdoor look played with pumpkins — smiling ones, stacked ones, and giant ones, mixed in among colorful flowers.
The Mayor’s Choice Award, selected by Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, went to Guthrie’s Grill, went with a more agriculturally-inspired look — mums, hay, and some cute little scarecrows.
Each business was given a commemorative trophy for their efforts.
A fourth business, D&A Discount, is considered an “honorable mention,” and Crabtree noted they too would have received a trophy had their been a fourth trophy to give out.
Alice Jackson, proprietor of the Seven Gables Motel said that they had fun decorating for the contest.
“We’re just keeping up with the holidays that are coming up,” she said, noting that it was “just wonderful” to be one of the city’s selections.
Crabtree said the city will be doing another similar competition among local businesses for storefront Christmas decorations starting the first weekend in November.
“Most towns miss the mark when it comes to connecting local business in with the community,” said Crabtree. “That’s one thing we really want to do, is pull the community and local business together. This is just one way that we can accomplish that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.