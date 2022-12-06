The City of Burnside held its 2022 City Christmas Parade on Saturday morning, with the theme of "Run Rudolph Run." About 60 individual vehicles and floats took part in the annual festive event.
Burnside Christmas Parade rolls down U.S. 27
