When your mayor can't make it to the city council meeting, hosting a national champion cheerleading squad instead makes for a pretty good trade.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson was still on the mend from a recent medical issue, and had to sit in on the May meeting of the Burnside City Council remotely, his image visible on a TV screen facing the council. It came as a surprise at first to the group of cheerleaders from Pulaski County High School, who walked into the council chambers not expecting to find the mayor talking to them from the television.
But it was well worth the trip for the squad. The Pulaski County High School cheerleaders took first in their division at the UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) Nationals in Orlando, Fla., back in February. The achievements of the Southwestern High School girls basketball team have often been recognized by Burnside — a community which is in Southwestern's territory — but Lawson noted that he likes to celebrate all local athletes, and a proclamation was read designating May 2022 as Pulaski County High School Cheerleading Squad Team Month in the City of Burnside.
"It's a great honor to have you here at the city council of Burnside to recognize your accomplishments," said Lawson during Monday's meeting. "... I know the time and the effort you girls had to put in to earn that. So congratulations."
The main business of the night was less exciting than a perfectly-executed cheer routine, but nonetheless necessary to run a city like Burnside: budget amendments. The 2022-23 budget was given a first reading — which means the vote to pass it won't occur until the second meeting — as well as the ordinance amending the previous fiscal year's budget.
In total, Burnside is looking at a budget of $2,994,350 to work with this coming fiscal year. The most dramatic change is seen in the Burnside Tourism and Recreation budget — working $681,550 in 2022-23, up from an adjusted $294,250 in this current budget. Lawson attributed the increase to the work done on the Christmas Island attraction at General Burnside Island.
General city expenses — including parks, administration, fire and police — total $1,584,700, Burnside Waterworks is working with a $525,600 budget, and Burnside Sewer with $202,500.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• The council passed Ordinance no. 2022-003, relating to salary scale and pay grades for Burnside city employees. Changes included raising the maximum pay for each grade and adding in the new position of assistant tourism director.
• David Wesley, candidate for the office of Pulaski County Sheriff, stopped by to talk to the council on the campaign trail.
• The council heard Resolution 2022-004, stating that Burnside fully supports Kentucky Wildlands and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE in applying to become a National Heritage Area, and will participate actively through private and public partnerships where appropriate to achieve that end.
