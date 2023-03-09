It took two meetings in the same week, but the City of Burnside has officially put in place its transient room tax.
Ordinance 2023-002 — which follows on the heels of changes in state law that allow campgrounds to be included in transient tax application; that typically applies to lodging for visitors, including hotels and motels, resorts, Vrbos and short-term rentals — was given a first reading at Monday's official March meeting of the Burnside City Council.
On Wednesday, a special-called meeting was held, during which the Burnside City Council — minus member Terry Vanover, who is dealing with illness — unanimously approved the ordinance.
The ordinance sets forth a 3% transient room tax, applied to the “rent for every occupancy of a suite, room, rooms, cabins, lodgings, campsites, or other accommodations charged by any hotel, motel, inn, tourist camp, tourist cabin, campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks, or any other place in which accommodations are regularly furnished to transients ...”
The ordinance adds that in the event that the tax isn’t collected, the place providing the accommodations must pay an amount equal to the tax to the City of Burnside.
The tax does not apply to rooms, lodgings, campsites and accommodations supplied for a continuous period of 30 days or more, and the proceeds of the tax cannot be used as a subsidy in any form to any relevant lodging business, except as provided in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
Though a first reading — during which no vote is taken — was originally held in January, an amendment was made and the ordinance had to be redone and given a first reading again before it could pass.
In the previous draft, the ordinance would have taken effect immediately. In the version that was passed on Wednesday, the ordinance goes into effect on January 1, 2024.
"You got platforms, for example, Villager Resort — they've already booked a lot of rooms this year, and already gave (customers) their fees," said Lawson. "So if we put it on effective right now, that means the owners themselves would have to pay that 3 percent. We just didn't think that was fair. This will give them one year to get get their platforms (ready) to put it in next year's fees."
A second ordinance was passed at the special-called meeting, first introduced in January, that says that the city’s Tourist and Recreation Commission can administer funds generated by the transient room tax in addition to the city’s existing restaurant tax.
As to why they waited so long for the second reading, Lawson noted, "We had to pass the transient tax in order for these two (ordinances) to marry up with each other."
Lawson had previously said that the tax — which is paid by consumers, and collected and passed on to the city by businesses — can actually help those businesses affected, putting the money back into their advertising and promotions for local tourism attractions.
The above ordinances are available at Burnside City Hall for public review for anyone interested in reading them completely.
