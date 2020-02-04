The Burnside Historical Society is closer to having a home in "the only town on Lake Cumberland." But the road to the future yet has miles to tread.
At the February meeting of the Burnside City Council, city officials went into closed session to discuss the purchase of the old Burnside School property on Central Avenue, an matter that's been brought up for several months now. On Monday, the council approved Burnside Mayor Lawson to make an offer on the property.
The amount of that offer wasn't disclosed at this time, but Lawson is optimistic that the city can reach a deal with the property's current owner, Don Catchings, who acquired the land last year.
The goal is to provide the land for a potential variety of purposes. The Burnside Masonic Lodge could use more parking. The Burnside Historical Society needs a physical home. A facility built there could also be used as a Boy Scout training center.
Thus far, however, all this has "not been worked out," said Lawson.
"We'll have conversations," he said. "We may end up leasing it all to the Historical Society, and they lease it to the (Masonic) Lodge, or vice versa."
The key though will be the city securing the purchase, which is not a done deal yet, noted Lawson.
"Then it will be our property and we can have discussions and lease it to anyone," he said.
The old school facility burnt beyond usability years ago, so any facility there would have to be new.
The Historical Society would likely look into securing grant money to turn it into a museum celebrating Burnside's rich history in southern Kentucky, said Lawson. But it could also share the space with local Boy Scout organizations. A substantial number of the badges Boy Scouts work toward could be obtained at the center, noted the mayor.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• The city introduced an ordinance making work session times a permanently-scheduled meeting before regularly scheduled city council meetings.
• Det. Phillip Woodal was named "Officer of the Year" for the Burnside Police Department and presented an award by Police Chief Mike Hill.
"(Woodall) is a positive to the Burnside Police Department," said Lawson. "He's outstanding in his field, and as a person as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.