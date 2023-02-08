What do you want for the City of Burnside?
That was the question Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson posed to city councilors — minus Terry Vanover, who was unable to attend Monday’s February meeting of the Burnside City Council — in an effort to get greater input about the community’s direction.
The inquiry came on the heels of Lawson discussing an informative participation in the City Officials Academy held by the Kentucky League of Cities last month. Lawson called it “one of the best KLC conferences I’ve been to.”
Those who attended got to network with other officials across the state and picked up advice on various issues related to city business, including scheduling for committee meetings, prohibitions against using texts or emails to vote, and charging everybody equally to rent park facilities, including city employees and civic groups.
Following his discussion of the conference, Lawson turned to the councilors surrounding him and asked something that was suggested at the event, “What is your vision for Burnside? What do you want to see the city do? What can we improve on?”
Councilor Randy Berry said that he wanted to see downtown Burnside given more attention, as well as infrastructure — functioning sewers, quality equipment for city employees, etc.
Carol Griffin echoed those sentiments about downtown Burnside, with updated street lights a particular mention.
Dwayne Sellers said that Burnside “need(s) to continue on the path we’re on” and make improvements “here and there.”
Keith Summers wanted to see the city complete its long-planned walking trail, and for it to eventually go across the U.S. 27 bridge and tie into Somerset to the north.
George Bryant said he’s tired of hearing that Burnside needs to advertise its proximity to Lake Cumberland, as that’s well-known already; instead, Burnside needs to provide a major draw for tourists other than the lake.
Lawson said that most everything that was mentioned is already in the works, “maybe not right now, but it’s being looked at.” The city does have plans to spruce up downtown and improve infrastructure, with the necessary number crunching already underway, and the walking trail is well along the way to completion, with the clearing process “about 95 percent done, except for a few areas that need to be sprayed.” The playground at Cole Park is also getting a renovation to make the equipment there safer and better.
The mayor also weighed in on the city’s sewer grinder pumps, saying that they’re needing to be replaced at a rate that isn’t sustainable for the city economically, and another solution needs to be found — “It’d like to see those things gone.” He also talked about the Dream Big Burnside Authority’s efforts to bring development to General Burnside Island, noting that the state has sent out an RFP (Request for Proposal) for projects there on their own.
“The state has their own agenda, and that’s all fine and good. We’ve worked with the state the best we can ... but we’re having our troubles trying to get the lodge built,” said Lawson. “... If that ever developed, that would be one thing else (visitors) could come to Burnside for. You’ve got a great golf course over there. Or I don’t know, a museum. I’m kind of like George, I rack my brain on something else that we could have here that would bring people to Burnside.”
In other Burnside City Council business:
• The city council passed a resolution to enter and adopt a joinder agreement with the Kentucky Public Employees’ Deferred Compensation Authority for participation in the 457 plan and 401(k) plan for the benefit of eligible employees.
• Officials approved creating a position defining the duties of Jerrica Flynn’s position, in which she would wear many hats — grant writer, human relations, assistant tourism director — and hire another individual as a part-time employee to serve as assistant city clerk.
• Burnside Fire Chief James Martin informed the council that the town’s new tornado siren at the fire station is now fully up and functioning.
