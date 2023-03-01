Jim Brooks, in many ways, is “Mr. Burnside.” He’s been the city’s fire chief, a city councilor, even its mayor — and without question, one of the most prominent pillars of the community.
It’s only fitting, then, that his name should be on a city building, written clearly for all to see.
On Tuesday evening, Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson — also Brooks’ son-in-law — unveiled the new signage on the Burnside Fire Station on East French Avenue, officially renaming it “Jim Brooks Station.”
The decision to do so was not Lawson’s — the Burnside City Council voted on it late last year after Burnside Fire Chief James Martin and Police Chief Mike Hill approached them with the idea, and the renaming was announced in December at the city’s annual employee Christmas dinner.
But the official dedication ceremony took place on the last day of February, with Brooks in attendance — and he was a popular man, taking time to pose for photos with friends and family after sharing some stories from Burnside’s past.
For instance, Brooks told of how he reluctantly got into city government despite serving as fire chief, using his spot on the city council to help the city improve the fire department’s capabilities. After a city councilor’s death, Brooks was asked to take that place on the council, but was told he couldn’t do both that and be fire chief.
“I said, ‘Forget it. I ain’t leaving the fire department. I ain’t giving it up,’” said Brooks. “So Dudley Bryant ... he was my assistant. He came and said, ‘You’ve got to take that job and get us some equipment.’ The city wouldn’t buy (anything) ... so I agreed to go on the council. And this is how we got our first new fire truck. ... We were all tickled to death that we had two trucks (at that point).”
Brooks was pleased by the amount of people who came out for the ceremony and expressed his appreciation for the dedication of the fire station.
“I’m still a little surprised,” Brooks told the Commonwealth Journal the ceremony, referring to his expressing surprise at the announcement in December. “(Seeing) the sign really capped it all off.”
Brooks observed that many people don’t get to live to see the honors that people make for them in a community, and he was grateful to be present for it in this case.
“It means everything in the world to me,” he said. “I’m 88 years old, and it’s really an honor to get this bestowed upon me.”
Brooks served on the Burnside Fire Department for 37 years, including time as chief starting in 1954 at age 19. He was on the city council for seven years, and as city judge for 11 years. He would go on to be a longtime mayor for Burnside, from 1978 to 1990.
“He’s given a lot in the 80-plus years that he’s been here in this town, and he’s still serving as we speak,” Lawson told those gathered at the fire station on Tuesday. “He advises me. I rely on him a lot, and Jim’s been a great friend and a great father-in-law to me. ... He’s a greeter at First Baptist Church. A little boy came in one day and told the preacher, ‘That’s the man that owns the church.’ Jim gets there ... at 7:30 a.m. every Sunday morning and unlocks the church for everybody. ... He’s a greeter at Pulaski County Funeral Home. So Jim’s still serving today, and I just hope I can be half of the servant he has been.”
Lawson noted that as a young boy, Brooks would go with his father on fire runs; “I think his dad told him, ‘Son, you’re getting in the way,’ and all the other firemen said, ‘No he’s not. We want him with us.’ So he got his training early.”
Brooks would leave school to fight fires, in those days often in street clothes, without modern fire equipment. Lawson also talked about a fire school that the city attempted to have. There weren’t enough volunteer firefighters to fill out the necessary roster for the training, and so Brooks “went out and brought in whoever he could get to come in and sign up for that school.”
Martin also spoke, saying that it’s people like Brooks in the community that “bring us to where we are today.”
Councilor Carol Griffin read aloud the resolution proclaiming the renaming of the fire department in Brooks’ honor.
