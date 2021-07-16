Those with an interest in all things annexation could have been in for an interesting July meeting of the Burnside City Council. Instead, all was quiet on the southern front.
Perhaps the biggest piece of movement Burnside has been considering is annexation south on U.S. 27 about three miles past the Burnside border down to “just past” Keno Road. The idea is to allow more room for future growth for the “only town on Lake Cumberland.” Any properties annexed in would do so voluntarily, by the property owner’s request.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson noted that the land has been surveyed and the intent to annex has gone through the process of being posted for 60 days with no objection. Instead of taking a vote on it at the July meeting to make it official, however, the council decided they’d be ready to vote in August.
The request to annex into the Bronston area by a Jay Patel also came back up after being addressed in April. Patel wanted Burnside’s borders to reach a store located 2400 Ky. 790, not far from Woodson Bend, so it could sell alcohol. This idea was dismissed at the earlier meeting as people in that area have made it clear to the council that they don’t want Burnside annexing that direction, and it would also be expensive for Burnside to get water, sewer, and police services over to that side of the Cumberland River.
Lawson said this month that an alternate route of annexing along Echo Point or Woodson Bend was proposed, but Lawson told Patel he’d have to take that up the resort located there; “I don’t know if they’d want it or not,” said Lawson.
Another annexation to address was that of Lake Cumberland Resort III. Dianna Lowery-Pulliam attended Monday’s June meeting of the Burnside City Council with a presentation about a new development she’s formed in southern Pulaski County near Keno, on Roberts Bend Road off of Ky. 751.
The council could not move forward on a vote about that, however, as Lowery-Pulliam still had “to get some numbers together,” noted Lawson. So that matter was also put off for another time.
In other council business, Lawson said that the planned walking trail has moved from the “real estate” stage of the approval process to the “legal” stage, looking at the lease from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Meanwhile, concerning the sidewalk construction and repairs project, contractor Rusty Light should be starting “any time now,” said Lawson.
The city council passed a change to the city’s maternity leave policy that had been made into state law and needed to be adopted into the city’s own policy, and also increased funding for preventative maintenance funds for Burnside’s sewer and water departments by $1,000, now holding $2,000 per month.
