The late Emma Lou Jones used to say that everything was better in Burnside. Turns out, Easter is better in Burnside too.
The annual Emma Lou Jones Easter Egg Hunt at Cole Park in Burnside was held Saturday, with an eggs-traordinary turnout, of several hundred children (official numbers weren't available as of Saturday evening). Named this year for the wife of former Burnside Mayor Ron Jones, the seasonal event was a favorite of the eponymous first lady of the community, who always enjoyed doing things for children before passing away in January of 2021.
"(The event) was awesome," said Allison Pyles, Burnside Tourism Director. "(Given) the number of families that came up and thanked us for (making it possible), I don't see how we could ever not hold it."
The hunt was broken into four different age and ability groups, which each had their own zone to search for eggs — the largest category being ages-5-to-8. It was the first time using the new system, and Pyles was encouraged by how it went.
"It worked really well," she said. "The thought was, if we release them all (the kids) and they run willy-nilly, the little kids might struggle where the bigger kids are faster.
"We are always learning and there are always things we can improve on," she added, "but I was very pleased with how this went."
Making it possible were the numerous volunteers at the scene. In particular, the KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew Association stepped in to find the missing "golden eggs" that children hadn't located and made sure they got into the hands of the wee egg searchers — "I cannot say enough good things about them," said Pyles of the Jeep Krew, later repeating the statement about all the volunteers, including those who took on the role of the Easter Bunny himself to walk around Cole Park and interact with the children.
But what about the kids themselves?
Little Jaylynn Carico, 7, was hard at work sorting through her eggs, seeing what candy and treats she got and looking for a golden egg, so she was a little lady of few words, simply noting that the event was "good" when asked by a reporter, adding that it was also "really fun."
It was her first time on an Easter egg hunt, and her mother, Teresa Owens, was happy for her to receive the opportunity thanks to the City of Burnside.
"(It was) very exciting," said Owens. "I'm all about, you only live once. You've gotta have fun while you're still alive."
