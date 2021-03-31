It’s not uncommon to hold an “egg roll” for the Easter holiday, but in Burnside, they’ll be rolling down the street.
The City of Burnside’s Emma Lou Jones Easter Parade will take place this Saturday, Apirl 3, something to bring joy to local children despite not having the annual Cole Park egg hunt this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“There were many challenges last year but are also many reasons to celebrate this Easter for our community,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.
As announced earlier, the parade (and future egg hunts) will be named in honor of the late Emma Lou Jones, former First Lady of Burnside and a sort of ambassador for the community who delighted in holding Easter events for local children.
“She worked tirelessly to make our Easter Celebration something special for all the kids in the area,” said Lawson. “For all those that had the opportunity to see Emma Lou organize and build this event into a something special for Burnside, they will easily understand why we felt Easter was the most appropriate event to pay homage to the type of that she made in the lives of people across our whole region. Her passion, caring, and heart were poured into anything that she worked on but there was a bit of Magic that Emma Lou brought to each Easter. She was irreplaceable in many ways and we were so lucky to have her leave a legacy as a leader in Burnside.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and go north on Main Street, or U.S. 27, from the Burnside Post Office to the bridge. Anyone wanting to be a part of the parade should show up between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Post Office to line up.
Anyone is welcome to participate in the parade and there is no fee to enter. Those who wish to merely watch can line up alongside the road on the sidewalk and safely observe as the parade goes by. A number of Easter Bunnies (or perhaps regular humans dressed in Easter Bunny costumes, but who’s to say?) will walk beside a trailer and pass out Easter eggs — 12,000 of them — and candy. These will be handed out to children and families lined up along the way.
A couple of special featured attractions will be part of the parade. The Southwestern High School girls basketball team recently won the 12th Region championship to send them on to Rupp Arena to compete for the state title. They will be honored as part of the parade.
“We are so proud of Coach Molden and this team,” said Lawson. “They continually work hard on and off the court, during season and in the off season, This team has displayed what it means to commit and work together for a purpose but the smiles on their faces means they haven’t lost site of the importance to have fun in the process.”
Also, as it’s the 60th anniversary for Burnside Little League — the second-oldest such tradition in Kentucky — the parade will celebrate the organization providing sports activities for local youth.
“We couldn’t be more proud of the heritage that Burnside Little League has built through the first 60 years and the legacy for which the new leadership has pioneered for the next 60 years,” said Lawson. “I am extremely proud of this new leadership that has stepped up to carry the torch on to bigger and better things for our league. The board, coaches, and volunteer’s actions illustrate success and you better believe these kids learn just as much about life as they do about baseball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.