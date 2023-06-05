Pulaski School officials met to break ground at the new Burnside Elementary soon-to-be home on Friday and celebrated the southern Pulaski County school’s accomplishments.
The Pulaski County School Board including Superintendent Pat Richardson, Burnside Elementary principal April Mounce, several Burnside Elementary teachers, and Burnside mayor Robert Lawson assembled to throw some dirt and take some photos.
The groundbreaking took place on the construction site on Rock Hill Drive. The new elementary school will be built on the hill behind the site and will stand, like the old school, in the city of Burnside.
Mayor Lawson said that this new building was a success for citizens of Burnside.
“We are so proud to keep this in the city of Burnside,” said Lawson. “We’re going to be able to house more students here, (and) it’s going to keep employment here. Of course, that’s occupation tax. Plus, it’s huge to keep them on our utility lines.”
Lawson said there were nine different sites that were candidates for the new building, and they ultimately decided on the one with the most visibility and accessibility, and he called it the “ideal spot.”
In addition to the faculty, he thanked the legislatures and the governor for making this possible.
Principal Mounce said she was excited to get construction underway.
“(This took) many years of planning. Many years of hard work,” she said.
Mounce explained that the current Burnside Elementary building was in need of repairs and had “some issues.”
Getting the school back in shape would be pretty costly, and “it would be just as cheap to build a new school,” said Mounce.
Mounce added she was excited to see the new school’s driveway and all the new additions the school will include. She added the teachers were just as excited to see the new school.
“Now it seems like a reality,” she said. “To be here and see the sign, we know it’s finally coming to fruition.”
Mounce said the kids knew about the new school to be built, though there’s some sour grapes among the older students.
“The older children are like, ‘We’re not going to be in the new school?’ But the little kids are excited,” she said with a laugh. “We’ve had pictures up of the new school, and we’ve told them about it, and the kids are very excited.”
Mounce added, “We appreciate all the support from the Burnside community and Pulaski County and our board of education. We know that this is an exciting adventure, not just for us and those at our school, but it is for everyone. We just know that this is going to be a great addition to Burnside.”
Lawson had a quippier message to the wider community saying, “Come visit Burnside; we’re the only town on Lake Cumberland.”
According to Pulaski assistant superintendent Matt Cook, the projected completion of the new Burnside Elementary is to be around August 2025.
