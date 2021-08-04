City council business is rarely an emotional affair, but the August meeting of the Burnside City Council showed the human side of small-town government.
When Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson pulled a manila envelope from the pile of documents in front of him and said he’d been trying to keep the news inside under wraps, there was a palpable sense of excitement and pride emanating from him. And when he tried to say the name of the person this happy secret would honor, he had to pause and collect himself, his eyes watery and voice cracked.
The “secret” inside the envelope is actually something that’s been much talked about, and that’s the planned walking trail that the City of Burnside has been working on getting approval for from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“Guess what I have in my hand? I’ve got the lease from the Corps,” said Lawson, drawing cheers and applause from others in the council chambers. “Our surveyor and city engineer have also reviewed it. Everybody’s fine with it. I asked for (city engineer) Neal (Shoemaker) to do a new cost evaluation ... because we’ve got $206,000 in grants and I told Neal that based on the sidewalk across the street and the water project, I guess it’s probably three times what it was, but council, I’m happy to report, here’s where our city engineer saves us money: The total contract estimation now is (over $230,000) and you look at ‘engineering and inspections,’ it’s zero. So Neal’s charging us nothing.”
That last line also drew applause, and Lawson went on to sign the lease from the Corps for all to see, the culmination of many months of hard work on the part of everyone involved with the City of Burnside.
The trail will begin on the north end of West Lakeshore Drive “just after where (Kentucky Utilities) comes across the lake from the other side at Cumberland Heights,” as Lawson put it just past the last house on the north end of the road, before where the guardrail begins. It will run along the length of West Lakeshore, past Burnside Marina, ending just before the road reconnects further south with U.S. 27, at the roadside park.
This is the first phase of a wider project, however, and plans are to eventually continue trails on to Burnside Island, located just south of where the trail will initially stop.
However, the lease was only part of the surprise. Lawson said on the first day he took over as mayor in August of 2017, he mentioned putting in a walking trail (plans would later go to include a biking trail aspect to it as well). “But this was not my vision,” he added, before starting to choke up.
Instead, it was something that late Burnside matriarch Vivian Sullivan had long wanted for her community. Sullivan, who passed away in 2014, was a friend of Lawson’s and of Burnside’s as a whole, serving with the city’s Planning & Zoning Committee, the Burnside Women’s Civic Club, and with numerous other community functions. Lawson called her a “true pioneer of Burnside.”
He added, “This is what Vivian wanted years ago. This was her dream, to have a walking trail up and down that lake. I’m not going to take the ‘hero’ (status) here. ... I’m sorry I got emotional, but you just don’t know what kind of neighbor Vivian was.”
As such, the trail will be known as the Vivian Sullivan Memorial Trail — one more line inspiring applause on the evening.
While the city has had plans for this trail for a long time now, it’s been stuck in a sort of limbo with the Corps, which is involved because of the trail’s proximity to Lake Cumberland shoreline. At the last council meeting, Lawson informed councilors that the project had moved from the “real estate” stage of the approval process to the “legal” stage, looking at the lease from the Corps of Engineers.
“When you start a project with the Corps of Engineers ... they’re full of rules and regulations, but you just get in there and you play the game,” said Shoemaker. “We had a really good team of people. We were just persistent. Then Frank (Crabtree Jr., Tourism Director) in the end just pulls it in. So that’s what it takes.
“Your regulatory stuff is done. Once you get Corps of Engineers approval, you won’t have much trouble ... but getting that approval, it takes forever to get the Corps to facilitate, and get through Real Estate,” he added. “When you cite the Corps of Engineers, you think that that’s just one person. But when your set of plans gets to Nashville (and the Corps offices), it is disseminated between 20 different people. And those people don’t talk to each other. ... We have to do all this through channels, and it takes forever. So once you get that lease, that’s a major accomplishment.”
Lawson said they will make sections of the trail available to dedicate in memory to someone that can be purchased for donations, and will remain for the life of the trail.
Once ground is broken on the project, it may take about a year to complete, estimated Lawson.
“We want to showcase West Lakeshore Drive. The citizens really want this, the whole town wants it,” he said in a previous interview. “It’s going to be essential for walkers and people wanting to get out. People can take out their strollers or ride their bikes. Outdoor recreation is a big thing and this is just going to add to the many things we have going on in Burnside.”
In other Burnside City Council business:
• The City of Burnside is also ready to start taking donations and sponsorships for the Storybook Reading Trail at Cole Park. A dedication is scheduled for September 4, part of the “Thunder Over the Island” Labor Day weekend events in Burnside.
• Auditor Barry Daulton was on hand to offer an “unmodified opinion,” or basically a high-level, clean report for the city’s latest audit.
• Lawson said the city has received its first check for ARPA COVID-19 relief funds in the amount of $109,151.22. They’ll be receiving another check for the same amount in likely the next six months.
• Frank Jackson, Burnside Planning & Zoning Chairman, presented a recommendation for a zoning change of R-1 to R-2 for 720 East Lakeshore Drive. Jackson said that there has been a public meeting and there was no opposition. The council offered none either.
