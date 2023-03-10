While recent high winds didn't bring a tornado with them into Pulaski County, it's the time of year when such a weather event is typically a potential threat at any given time. Burnside is working on being as prepared as possible.
In August of last year, the City of Burnside installed a new tornado siren at the city's fire station on East French Avenue, after previously not having one close to the core of the community.
At Monday's meeting of the Burnside City Council, the city's fire chief, James Martin, told the council that the siren wasn't functioning correctly. On Wednesday, March 1 — when the statewide tornado drill was held — the siren did not go off as it should have said Martin.
Martin notified Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb, who informed him that a number of sirens in the county did not go off. "It was a communication error (with the equipment)," said Martin.
Martin said he requested to have a switch put in the station "in case that happens again" so the siren can be activated manually.
"Sometimes technology doesn't function the way it's supposed to," said Martin, who noted that fire department vehicles are equipped with weather alert sirens to go around town warning citizens in the event of an emergency.
The Commonwealth Journal followed up with Halcomb on Friday, who confirmed that six out of 17 sirens in the county didn't function correctly during the test last week. He said he has taken steps to get each of those corrected. The problems also affected some recently installed and others that have been in place for a long time.
"(The county) has put a few new ones in; we're still waiting on some others ... We've got four more ordered, and they're going to Eubank, Ferguson, Faubush and the Naomi substation," said Halcomb, who noted Burnside and the Cain's Store Nancy substation were newer ones already put in.
Halcomb said two were working but not rotating, at Shopville Park (a piece was ordered to fix it), and in Ferguson (which was completely locked up, but will soon be replaced). A siren at Parkers Mill had a malfunctioning rotator motor, which was replaced, said Halcomb. A siren at Science Hill had a loose relay, and a Mt. Victory siren had a blown fuse; Halcomb said he's taken action to get those operational as well.
As for Burnside, "they had to put a piece on it to make it work, but they've got to come back and replace a part in it, but it will function right now."
Once the county's two-way system is fully in place, he said, it will be easier to monitor the sirens and see if something isn't working correctly or if the batteries are low.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• Brandon Becker, chairman of the Burnside Historical Society, presented $50 checks to three Burnside Elementary fifth-grade students as awards for essays that they wrote about Burnside's history for a contest by the society.
"I think it's good to get kids involved with our local history," said Becker. "... They're going to keep it alive for us."
Each of the three winners — Kaiden Branson, CeeCee Daulton, and Alivia Hamlin — were at the meeting Monday and given their monetary award.
• The city passed Resolution no. 2023-002, establishing a program to charge mitigation rates for the deployment of emergency and non-emergency services by the Burnside Fire Department for services provided to help with ever-increasing costs. Claims would be filed to the responsible party through their insurance carrier typically, if they have insurance; if not, they likely wouldn't be charged, noted Lawson.
• Departing city clerk Crissa Morris, as well as late city councilor Terry Vanover, who passed away Thursday, were removed as signers on city bank accounts, and assistant city clerk/tourism director Jerrica Flynn was added as one.
• Councilor Randy Berry suggested creating an initiative to welcome new businesses to Burnside, like a greeting packet of some kind or a gift.
• An individual named Dennis Cain came to the council to present concerns about the state of the Antioch Street area road his mother-in-law lives on, which is littered with trash and full of potholes, as well as junked vehicles, as he observed.
Lawson hopes to address the condition of the street soon, he said, and explained some of the legal obstacles involved in cleaning up problem properties, but said he does have a call in to the local code enforcement officer about it.
