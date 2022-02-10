Burnside Fire Chief James Martin took center stage at the February meeting of the Burnside City Council, addressing town officials on several key matters — including the effort to install a new tornado warning siren.
Martin said that following the tornado warnings that the county faced last month, he’s had citizens tell him that they couldn’t hear the alarm siren; the closest one is across the lake in Bronston, he noted.
Knowing the importance of alerting people in the event of severe weather, Martin had identified a possible siren to purchase, a high-power rotating model that could potentially be placed on the fire station more or less in the center of downtown Burnside (the council was considering locations).
The model Martin presented to the council would come with a not-insignificant price tag: $28,850. But with the spring approaching, which always brings with it some wild Kentucky weather, councilors indicated that time was of the essence when it came to installing a siren everyone could hear. City Clerk Crissa Morris talked about the possibility of looking into grants, but they would have to be obtained before purchasing the siren, not after, and the process of obtaining a grant could take up to six months.
“We don’t need to wait,” said councilor Carol Griffin.
Added Mayor Robert Lawson, “We’ve got tornado season right on top of us.”
So the council decided to go ahead and approve the purchase of the siren. Martin said the siren could be shipped and installed in about four weeks’ time.
Lawson noted that the city could use some of the $218,302 it’s receiving in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for the siren, as the money will be going to improve the city’s infrastructure.
The fire chief also talked about the need for a new epoxy floor at the Burnside Fire Station with the council. The council had received one bid for the project from Premier Epoxy of Kentucky, for $6,800, to be completed in three days (and a higher cost if they removed the existing tile themselves; however, Martin said that’s something his team could do). The council went ahead and approved the bid.
“We want the kind (of floor) that’s going to last, and we aren’t going to have to replace in a couple of years,” said Martin.
The new floor would replace the tile in the fire station’s training room, kitchen and bathroom. Lawson notes that it “takes a beating.”
Finally, Martin gave an update on the new fire truck being custom built for the fire department currently in Florida. It’s “in the final stage,” said Martin, and plans are to go down after February 25 and pick it up.
“It will be a really good-driving truck,” said Martin. The mayor joked that the attractive new vehicle would be prominently displayed in the next Christmas Parade.
The truck will have a bigger water pump, noted Martin, which can also lead to more favorable ISO (Insurance Service Offices) ratings that can benefit homeowners.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• The council voted to compensate Burnside Planning & Zoning Committee members with $500 annually for their efforts, doubling the current amount of $250 annually. If do required training can received $300 a year.
• The city’s community Easter Egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 16. Registration will be at 10 a.m., egg hunting will start at 11 a.m.
• City Attorney Molly Hardy and Morris discussed with the council a plan to send letters to delinquent property owners to pay their taxes or be informed that the city will foreclose on those properties.
