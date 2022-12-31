It might have been a few days after Christmas, but the City of Burnside gave Jim Brooks one heck of a present on Thursday.
That's when the Burnside City Council passed a resolution officially naming the city's fire station in his honor.
The resolution was announced Thursday night inside the walls of the fire station on East French Avenue, at the city's yearly employee appreciation dinner.
Brooks has served in many roles for the city of Burnside over time — including as its fire chief for six years, a city councilor himself, city judge, and most notably the town's mayor, the last from 1978 to 1990. He's now the father-in-law of current mayor Robert Lawson.
The official name of the building will now be the City of Burnside Fire Department, Jim Brooks Station.
"Oh my goodness," said Brooks after the event. "I never dreamed it would be (named as such). It's the greatest thrill of my life.
"I'm 88 years old," he added. "I started when I was 16, so it's a great honor."
Lawson said the decision to name the firehouse after Brooks wasn't his, but he was happy to support it.
"That was strictly the fire chief (James Martin) and the police chief (Mike Hill)," said Lawson of the driving forces behind the change. "(Hill) came to me about two months ago and he said he wanted to do something special for Mr. Brooks for all he's done. I stayed out of it due to the fact that Jim is my father-in-law. We took it to the city council and they unanimously (supported it).
"Jim has done so much for the city of Burnside," added Lawson. "I'm tickled to death for him to get this. It's well-deserved."
Also at the dinner Thursday night, the town's elected officials were sworn into office by District Judge Katie Slone, and awards and recognitions were given out to various city employees.
