Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson found himself quoting “Blue Collar” comedian Bill Engvall — “Here’s your sign.”
That’s because he was talking about the new sign outside Burnside City Hall on South U.S. 27, announcing the entrance to Burnside’s Cole Community Park.
For years, the city used a traditional marquee board, but on Thursday, the new sign complete with an LED graphics screen went live, bringing “the only town on Lake Cumberland” all the way into the computer age.
“We decided going out and putting the letters on out in the rain and the snow (wasn’t ideal),” said Lawson. “Then you had to make letters and cut letters ... This one, as long as we have internet, we can sit anywhere we want to and change what’s on the sign.”
The project, in the works for about two years, cost around $20,000.
The actual permanent sign for Cole Park used to be white with black lettering; now, said Lawson, they “dressed it up” with a bold blue color and popping white letters with a black trim.
“We made it look more nostalgic than what it was,” said Lawson. “The whole thing is new. The top of it and the bottom both. And of course all the stonework is new as well.”
Lawson said they’re not totally done with it either — neither him nor citizen volunteer Phyllis Coffey, who has put hours and hours of work into the beautification of Cole Park.
“This was my and her project together,” said Lawson. “Now, the stone guy is going to put a border around it and then we’ll landscape it.”
The message board is controlled via an app on the city’s laptop computers, allowing them to do it inside the office or out of it. It will be used to display information about city events, meeting times, seasonal greetings, and the time and temperature, as well as a “Welcome to Burnside” message.
“We can even do dancing Santa Clauses on it,” said Lawson with a laugh, suggesting more Burnside festivity around the time for Christmas Island.
It was obtained from and installed by the local Flasher Neon Sign Co., noted Lawson, and Blue Heron Landscaping out of McCreary County did the stonework.
The sign went in Wednesday and was operational as of Thursday. So far, the feedback has been nothing but a positive sign.
“Everybody that has driven by loves it,” said Lawson. “It’s a step up. It’s an improvement.”
