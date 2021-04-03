For many people, what they see when they drive into Burnside is a simple town with a few businesses scattered up and down Main Street and a beautiful view of the lake.
But Burnside is so much more than that.
It's a town with a rich history — including an important role as a camp for General Ambrose Burnside in the Civil War, as a shipping hub where both rail and water-faring vessels met, the origin of notables like the Boy Scout of America and "The Dollmaker" author Harriette Simpson Arnow, the first place to serve alcohol in Pulaski County since Prohibition ended, and of course, an entire community that had to be moved to make way for Lake Cumberland.
Thus, the Burnside Historical Society came into being, as an entity dedicated to preserving and celebrating that long tradition of greatness in the town once known as Point Isabel.
Brandon Becker is the chairman of the Historical Society and while still a young man, has a great passion for the community's past.
"I love this old town," said Becker, a local real estate agent who has served on the Burnside City Council. "I restored a very well-known home here that had fallen in to disrepair. I have moved my wife's business here and recently bought the old Doctor Massey's office to turn into a hair salon."
Two area history buffs, former history teacher Don Elmore and the late Harlan Ogle, contacted Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson about finding local citizens who'd be interested in being a part of a historical society. It came together at Becker's house in 2018, and the Burnside Historical Society was born.
"When I took office in August 2017, this is one of the things I wanted reorganized," said Lawson. "I met with (Ogle and Elmore) and asked them to help me put together a committee to revitalize the Historical Society."
Ogle had been instrumental in the push for a museum dedicated to Burnside's history for some time. In a May 2015 meeting of the Burnside City Council, Ogle was presented with a ceremonial key to the city after having approached the council to seek authorization for a reprinting of the book, "Burnside Kentucky 1890-1990: The First Hundred Years."
Said Ogle at the meeting, "For some time, I have tried to plant an idea in the minds of some folk here. ... It's probably an attempt to re-plant an idea, because it's certainly not new with me. That idea that I have sought to plant ... is the idea of a museum. If there is any place where I have ever lived that almost demands that there be a local history museum, it's Burnside, Ky."
There had previously been some form of historical society in Burnside, noted Lawson, but it was a non-entity by the time he got in office; "It kind of went idle," he said. "I wanted to start it back up again."
Thus came the talks with Ogle and Elmore but Lawson also knew Becker was a historian, even after only first meeting Becker when he ran for the city council. "We put it on him to be the chairperson, and he's done a great job with it," said Lawson.
"The Society was 'born' out of several meetings of individuals who love the history of Burnside, Kentucky and have committed themselves to collecting, preserving, displaying, and interpreting the history of this great historic town," once wrote Ogle, who passed away last December. "That group was joined by thousands of 'Burnside Boosters' who are 'members' of the 'Olde Burnside' Facebook Page. It has been encouraging to have the personal support of Mayor Robert Lawson (present mayor of Burnside) and Mayor Ron Jones (immediate past mayor of Burnside)."
The city eventually purchase the old Burnside School property on Central Avenue with the goal of providing a concrete location for the Historical Society. The plans are versatile: Burnside has explored a facility that could offer a possible amphitheater, a building to house a Boy Scouts museum and a Burnside historical museum, two buildings that would serve as classrooms offering educational instruction for scouts to earn merit badges, and a parking area that would be shared with the Masonic Lodge.
Lawson would love to have the Boy Scouts involved, especially considering their rich history in the community. Burnside lays claim to being the birthplace of the Boys Scouts of America — writings exist which state that a Mrs. Myra Greeno Bass, wife of a local businessman, visited the United Kingdom in 1907 and found herself impressed by the early scouting movement she found there, as founded by Sir Robert Baden-Powell. Bass organized 15 Burnside youth the next spring with the goal of learning to be self-reliant and resourceful like the frontier scouts.This first Burnside troop was actually disbanded in 1913 and was never part of the actual Boy Scouts of America organization as it stands today, but helped spark interest in the movement here in the states.
Lawson noted that they aren't looking for the local Boy Scouts to fund the project, "just for them to endorse it." If that doesn't happen, the city will still move forward and look for grants to build the facility, he said.
Becker said a goal is to move the original Boy Scout house to that location. "In the process, it can serve a purpose as our museum."
That task, however, will require generating about $30,000 in funds.
Right now, the Historical Society needs financial support — and it needs members. Citizens can contribute $20 annually to be a member or a $500 lifetime membership.
For that, "you get to be a part of something that benefits the community for years," said Becker. Members are invited to take part in meetings and receive invites to events.
For those wishing to donate and support the cause, donations can be sent to P.O. Box 32, Burnside, Ky. 42519. All donations are tax deductible.
Historically relevant items may also be donated. The society's mission "is to preserve, record, collect, and display artifacts," noted Becker, with the aim of educating younger generations about the community's legacy. To that end, the society has been doing video recordings of local citizens telling us about a bygone era and engaged Burnside Elementary School students in essay contests on Burnside's history.
"We take any and all donations pertaining to Burnside and Pulaski County," said Becker.
For more information, people can visit "Burnside Kentucky Historical Society" on Facebook.
Becker considers himself a "lover of history" and the perfect fit for the Burnside Historical Society's mission. Burnside has come very close to losing everything over time as it has transformed from one type of community to another; Becker wants to make sure it never runs the risk of losing the knowledge of its past again.
"We lost our industrialized town because we no longer had a river for transporting goods," said Becker. "People lost their jobs and lost their homes. Everyone loves Lake Cumberland, but it completely changed Burnside forever. We have adapted and overcome and it's more of a tourist town now.
"Learning about our history is fascinating," he added. "If we don't save it, it will be gone. Our past lays groundwork for our future."
