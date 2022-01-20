Burnside is looking for people looking to make history.
The Burnside Historical Society put out a call on Facebook this week to help save the first Boy Scout house in the United States.
"We need help putting together a team to help the Burnside, Ky. community save the very first Boy Scout house in the United States," reads the post on the "Burnside Kentucky Historical Society" page.
Burnside stakes claim to being the birthplace of the Boy Scouts of America. Writings exist which state that a Mrs. Myra Greeno Bass, wife of a local businessman, visited the United Kingdom in 1907 and found herself impressed by the early scouting movement she found there, as founded by Sir Robert Baden-Powell. Bass organized 15 Burnside youth the next spring with the goal of learning to be self-reliant and resourceful like the frontier scouts.This first Burnside troop was actually disbanded in 1913 and was never part of the actual Boy Scouts of America organization as it stands today, but helped spark interest in the movement here in the states.
The original Boy Scout house, built before 1908, still stands on Grandview Avenue in Burnside. Historical society chairman Brandon Becker said that they're looking to move the house to property on West French Avenue that the City of Burnside bought and is leasing to the Historical Society, with the goal of building a museum and possibly even a current Boy Scout training facility — indeed, the city is working on bringing its own troop to town.
Becker said the Historical Society needs help from the public in the form of community support, fundraisers and donations. Those donations are tax-deductible, and may be sent to P.O. Box 32, Burnside, Ky, 42519.
"The original house still stands but we need help to save this piece of American history," reads the post. "Looking for people to help lead fundraising group.
"If you're interested in helping, please come to the Historical Society meeting at the Burnside Library at 10 a.m. January 22, 2022, or call 606-367-7253," added the post, with the phrase, "'If we don't preserve our history today, it will not be there for our children tomorrow.'"
Added Becker, "I think it's our responsibility for our generation to save this. It would be a shame to let the thing deteriorate — the very first one in the United States."
