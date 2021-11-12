“I’m fighting a battle.”
That’s how Mayor Robert Lawson put it at the November Burnside City Council meeting last week, referring to the ongoing efforts to figure out where to put a new and improved Burnside Elementary facility.
Though it doesn’t sound like a particularly likely outcome, Lawson’s concern is being able to keep Burnside Elementary actually within the City of Burnside.
“I’m working with some key people, I’m working with our representatives here in Pulaski County, I’m also working with a governor’s (representative) in Pulaski County, Rodney Casada,” said Lawson at the meeting. “Hopefully through the politics of this, we can have a meeting where both sides are okay and we keep the school in Burnside. If not, I’m afraid they’re going to start looking for land elsewhere.”
Said councilor Dwayne Sellers, “That would be heartbreaking.”
The desire to keep the school in Burnside is a practical one, but also a sentimental one. Lawson told the Commonwealth Journal that the city benefits from the water and sewer the school uses, and also collects related occupational tax (though they don’t take in tax revenue from the school system itself). More than that though, the school is part of the cultural identity of the community.
“Of course, we don’t want to lose the school,” said Lawson. “It’s always been here. We had Burnside High School, but lost that when the consolidation came in, but Burnside Elementary goes way, way back. ... There’s always been an elementary down here and we don’t want to lose that identity. We want to keep our school here.”
For his part, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said he’s committed to that goal as well.
“We have no plans of moving the elementary outside of Burnside proper,” he said. “That’s the reason we’re looking at (a particular) piece of property. We feel like it gives us the best location as well as the best infrastructure to keep it close to the Burnside area.”
The problem is with the access to that property — and with, as Lawson noted, the politics of it all. Richardson said that they’re looking at land east of the Burnside cloverleaf along East Ky. 1247, having been looking for the right site since early spring.
However, “there are some problems with the (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet), with Frankfort,” said Lawson at the meeting. “The Transportation (Cabinet) says the road where the location is is not school accessible. What the Kentucky School Board needs is a letter from the Transportation Cabinet saying they will make it that way.”
That all-important document — called a “road adequacy letter” — is necessary for a school board to be able to purchase a piece of property, per state Department of Education regulations, said Richardson.
“They will not give us a letter currently because they don’t like where the entrance to that property is connected to the proximity of the cloverleaf,” said Richardson. “I’ve worked with legislators and with the governor’s office trying to get that letter.
“They are talking about putting some money in the budget this coming session to help that and fix that entrance so that the Transportation Cabinet will be happy for us to build a school there,” he added. “So that’s sort of got us in limbo right now, waiting to see if the funding is approved and if we can get a road adequacy letter. ... We’ve kind of slowed down on the project to wait to see if that funding is in place.”
Lawson said at the meeting that he’s heard from secondhand sources — “I guess I’m spreading rumors here, and I didn’t hear it from the governor” — that the money will be in the budget, “it will be there when they need it,” but “the Kentucky School Board won’t accept it. They want it in writing. They won’t approve the money to buy that property until they’ve got that letter.”
The mayor noted to the Commonwealth Journal that with the money likely to be appropriated in January or February, when the state legislature meets again, progress is “kind of on hold until spring of the year.”
Once the money is appropriated, it may take about 18 months to start construction, “so we’re looking to have a school within three years from now if all of that is taken care of” sooner rather than later, said Lawson.
Richardson noted that major renovations were needed to the current Burnside Elementary, and they were looking at spending around $11-13 million on those. Part of the problem is the cave system on which the current school sits, which has caused cracking in the foundation.
“At the time we started looking at this, you could build a new elementary for somewhere around $15-17 million,” he said. “So ... the board felt like they’d like to explore the option of building a new school.”
Lawson said that from his conversations with Richardson, if they can’t get the needed approval for the new site, going ahead with renovations may be the way to go, and Richardson confirmed that as a possibility.
“We’re probably looking at late spring, April or May, before we figure out what direction we’re going to go,” said Richardson.
Lawson said at the meeting that he’s talked to State Rep. Ken Upchurch, chair of the House Transportation Committee, who reportedly assured Lawson that “we’re going to make it happen” and has discussed the issue with other legislators..
“It’s politics, okay?” said Lawson at the meeting. “I don’t think there’s any wrong on any side. ... I’ve not given up.”
Despite the seemingly pessimistic tone at the council meeting, Lawson sounded more upbeat about getting the necessary i’s dotted and t’s crossed when speaking to the Commonwealth Journal this week.
“I feel very confident that it will stay in Burnside,” he said of the school. “I know Pat Richardson wants it to stay in Burnside.”
