Being a mayor or city councilor in Burnside may not be all about the Benjamins, baby, but there will be considerably more Benjamins in the paycheck in a couple of years' time.
The Burnside City Council voted to raise the salary of the town's mayor, as well as the monthly amount councilors get for serving, at their October meeting on Monday.
The mayor's position is currently salaried at a rate of $14,500 per year. Councilors opted to bump that up to $45,000. Additionally, councilors will receive $300 a month instead of the current $150, as per Monday's vote.
These changes will not take effect until January of 2023, after the next election. So while Mayor Robert Lawson is running to hold onto his seat, Burnside citizens will decide whether he — and any current councilors who run again — are the ones to benefit from these changes.
However, said Lawson, the pay increase as mayor wasn't made with him in mind (nor was it his suggestion; the issue was brought to the council's consideration by councilor Keith Summers), but rather the next generation of Burnside leadership.
"If we're ever going to attract young blood, we've got to do something with the salary, because nobody's going to take it for what salary the mayor gets (currently), unless you're like me (and) you're retired, " said Lawson. "... I put a lot of hours in, and if you're going to expect that from a mayor, you're going to have to pay."
Lawson said that the mayor's salary has not been raised for eight years, and as the city grows and progresses, the job has become more time-consuming, requiring someone who can treat it more as a full-time position — and to be compensated thusly.
"We're past being a part-time mayor," said Lawson. "I've not been part-time since I've been in the position, but that being said, I didn't take it for (money) anyway. I love this little town and I'm trying to do what I can to make it go forward.
"We've added two full-time employees, and they've got to be supervised. We're past having a part-time manager; basically, that's what the mayor does. The mayor manages the city," he added. "... The mayor's job in past years has basically been somebody retired or somebody that came in, signed checks, and conducted these meetings. That's what they did. And we're past that. We're way past that."
Summers, in making a motion to raise the mayor's salary, said that they had looked at what mayors made in other cities, and even with the increase, Burnside's position will still pay less than others they'd researched.
One of the factors making the mayor's position such an involved one is the Dream Big Burnside Authority, which seeks to develop tourism appeal and particularly a lodge and more on Burnside Island. Lawson said that he's "never been more excited about anything in (his) life" and that potential investors are already calling with interest in building in the community.
The council — which was absent Dwayne Sellers Monday evening — voted to approve the pay increases. Summers, George Bryant, Terry Vanover, and Carol Griffin all voted in favor; councilor Randy Berry abstained from both votes, for the mayor's increase and for the councilors', after voicing objection earlier to the immediate raise from the current mayor's salary to $45,000.
"I agree with the raise; I don't agree with the amount," said Berry. "I'd like to see it stepped ... Each year, the mayor should get a stepped amount. In other words, next term, next term (the money goes up). ... You're tripling the mayor's salary. Nothing against you (Lawson). This is nothing against anybody."
Bryant responded that the reason the amount is effectively tripled is that "maybe we were too far behind to begin with." Berry said he agreed with that.
"Probably even at the amount that Keith is discussing, it's still underpaid for what the next mayor is going to be doing with what is going on here in Burnside," said Bryant.
In other City Council business, the council approved Resolution 2021-005 to help fund the city's walking trail project by holding in reserve 20 percent of proposed project costs for the purpose of matching Recreational Trails Program assistance via the Department for Local Government, and set Trick-or-Treat hours from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, October, 30. The City of Burnside and its Tourism Commission will have booths set up passing out candy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.