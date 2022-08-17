In the event that the worst comes, Burnside is ready.
A new tornado siren was installed outside the Burnside Fire Station on Wednesday morning, helping "the only town on Lake Cumberland" be prepared in case of extreme and dangerous weather.
The city was in the process of obtaining a siren for itself, following discussions at multiple Burnside City Council meetings earlier this year.
In February, Burnside Fire Chief James Martin told the council that, following severe weather that winter, he'd had citizens tell him that they couldn’t hear the alarm siren; the closest one was across the lake in Bronston, he noted.
"We kind of doubled-down and did some research" on getting a new siren, he said.
The model Martin presented to the council would come with a not-insignificant price tag: $28,850. But with the spring approaching, which has traditionally brought with it some wild Kentucky weather, councilors indicated that time was of the essence when it came to installing a siren everyone could hear.
As it turned out, however, Pulaski County Government ended up getting one for Burnside — saving them the cost.
The siren came from the same company Burnside was going to purchase from, Federal Signal.
"It didn't go in as quick as I would have liked for it to have, but we couldn't have gotten it any quicker if we'd bought it ourselves," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. "It's good to have a warning device in our town now for storms. We've had two (tornadoes) in Burnside this year."
The county government had money appropriated for sirens to put throughout Pulaski, and bought six — three used, three new.
"When we voted to put one in, that's when the conversation came up (with the county) — 'Well, we're getting to put something in,'" said Lawson, recalling his interactions with county government. "Burnside was on their radar, so it worked out good."
The siren will also save local emergency responders a lot of trouble — previously, when there was a notification of a tornado threat, police and fire personnel had to go all through town with loudspeakers and sirens warning citizens.
"This will be on the spot," said Lawson. "It'll be tied into 911. ... As soon as we get the warning, the siren will go off, and it will be loud enough to warn the whole city."
Martin noted that it's a two-way siren, meaning that it can be set off either there at the fire station or via the 911 center.
He said that the fire station was chosen as it's more secure than the other proposed location, the city's water tank, as it's monitored constantly by video surveillance.
Martin said that the siren comes with a warranty, and the city will only be out the cost of the hook up, resulting in a big savings from what they originally thought they'd have to do. Getting refurbished sirens helped the price tag overall, he noted; the sirens ended up costing around $15,000 apiece.
Pulaski County Government Fleet Maintenance Supervisor Frank Hansford said that three of the sirens the county got are replacements — for Woodstock, Nancy, and Tateville — and Burnside, Blue John substation in Tateville, and Nancy substation Caintown will have sirens added.
Hansford said that the sirens are 2001 models and will have the capacity to transmit information like health reports.
"We're working on upgrading all of our other sirens to two-way systems also," said Hansford, noting that he'd like to put up even more sirens if the budget allows.
A crew started putting in the siren around 7:30 a.m. and it was up about three hours later.
"To my knowledge, this is the first tornado siren that the city has had itself," said Martin.
