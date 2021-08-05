Burnside has taken the first official step toward a move south down U.S. 27.
The ordinance necessary to launch the annexation of part of the highway south of the current Burnside City Limits was introduced during the August Burnside City Council meeting this week.
Ordinance no. 2021-002 announces intent to annex a corridor of South U.S. 27 in the Tateville area. The annexation would go about three miles past the Burnside border down to “just past” Keno Road. (More specific surveying coordinates are detailed in the ordinance.) The idea is to allow more room for future growth for the “only town on Lake Cumberland.” Any properties annexed in would do so voluntarily, by the property owner’s request.
"I have not had any opposition put to me publicly. There may be some out there; it has not been at City Hall," said Lawson. "I did have a meeting with the fire chief at Tateville. ... It really wasn't over the annexation as much as it was who was going to police what, who was going to (provide fire coverage to) what. After our meeting, it was very positive. We're good. I think there were some rumors out there, and I finally got them to come to me, and I could squash those rumors."
There actually was one citizen though who attended the meeting with concerns about Burnside's annexation talk. Woodie Davis Jr. said he lived in the Garland Bend area, and wanted to make sure the annexation wasn't coming in his direction.
Lawson assured him that Garland Bend wasn't part of the annexation plans. Davis asked, "And none (plans) for the future either?" to which Lawson replied, "Unless you want to come in."
Added Lawson, "We're going on 27 for a reason. A lot of people think it's because of alcohol; it is not. It's for the future growth of Burnside. If you look at Pulaski County, all of your industrial is one end of the county, okay? I may never live to see it, it may not happen in my administration, but if we don't get some annexation to go south now, I don't see Tateville ever becoming incorporated. ... I'm not trying to dissolve the Tateville Fire Department, I'm not doing anything to hurt Tateville, but somewhere in the future, I want to see an industrial park somewhere in the southern end of the county."
Lawson said he's hopeful one day the Kingsford Charcoal plant would actually come into Burnside by voluntary annexation.
"We don't want (any) forced annexations," said Lawson. "That's not my intention. I can't speak for the council, but I would say that's not their intent either. ... We want to be good neighbors."
The ordinance was only given a first reading at Monday's August meeting of the Burnside City Council. A vote will be taken to pass the ordinance at the second reading, likely at the next scheduled meeting.
Two other ordinances were also introduced with first readings at the Monday meeting of the Burnside City Council. Ordinance no. 2021-003, which amends the ordinance creating a Tourist and Recreation Commission for the city.
The amendment would make it so the positions of chairperson, vice-chair, and secretary/treasurer would be elected positions, which the commission would elect from its membership, and would hold those terms for one year with eligibility for re-election.
The other ordinance, no, 2021-004, dealt with changing the zoning of a piece of property at 720 East Lakeshore Drive from R-1 to R-2.
Also part of Monday's package was a resolution declaring September as City Government Month in Kentucky, calling on city officials to get involved in local schools and engaging and education elementary school students on city government.
