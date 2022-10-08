Burnside city councilor Carol Griffin is typically the one who reads ordinances when they’re introduced and then voted upon by the governing body of the “only town on Lake Cumberland.” At Monday’s council meeting, she was advised to have a glass of water first to loosen up her voice.
The Burnside City Council went on a legislative spree at their October meeting, introducing seven new ordinances, several of which centered around issues related to short-term rental properties.
The ordinances were not passed at this month’s meeting, because it was only their first reading. They will receive a second reading and a vote at a future meeting.
Introduced at the October Burnside City Council meeting were the following ordinances:
• Ordinance 2022-10, pertaining to zoning regulations in the City of Burnside. Despite the ordinance itself reaching epic proportions in terms of the amount of paper printed out, City Attorney Molly Hardy noted that actually only one small change was made to the existing policy.
“(The change) was to provide explicitly that short-term rentals are a permitted use of R1, R2, and R3,” she said, referencing all the different categories of residential zoning.
• Ordinance 2022-011, another amendment to an existing ordinance that has to do with short-term rentals. The change states that all parking for residences being operated as such will be provided off-street and on a paved surface, with a minimum of one parking space provided per guest room or suite.
• Ordinance 2022-12, pertaining to noise limits within the confines of the City of Burnside, amending the hours during with daytime and nighttime sounds limits, adjusting standards for finding a violation has occurred, and changing the penalties provision to be more specific — a fine of up to $250 and the possibility of 90 days in jail for violations.
• Ordinance 2022-13, which relates to the registration and regulation of short-term rental dwelling units within Burnside. This is an issue city officials have been discussing how to handle for some time, given the increasing popularity of lodging options like Airbnb, and the possible pitfalls presented to those living near residents with significant transient traffic.
“(This ordinance) is brand-new,” said Hardy. “If you’re going to have a short-term rental, its the regulations for having one.”
• Ordinance 2022-14, dealing with property nuisances in the city. The ordinance amends the previous policy to state that any trash containers kept on or near streets, sidewalks, and other public ways overnight should be covered by “solid, tight fitting lids.”
• Ordinance 2022-15, which changes utility billing policy to state that any payment note received by 10 days after the end of the month shall be considered delinquent.
• Ordinance 2022-16, which annexes 1.68 acres of property owned by Lowery & Pulliam Investments located on the north side of Roberts Bend Road into the City of Burnside. This is the next step in what has been a long process for the city to bring Lake Cumberland Resort III into Burnside to allow them to legally serve alcoholic beverages at their dining facility, which required annexing along Lake Cumberland shoreline to get to the resort located in far southern Pulaski County.
All of the above ordinances are available for complete viewing at Burnside City Hall.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• The council passed a resolution reducing a delinquent utility bill from Burnside First Baptist Church due to a clerical oversight on the part of the city’s utilities department.
• Councilors agreed to reconsider the city’s policy against allowing signs advertising alcoholic beverages in the windows of restaurants, a holdover from the days when Burnside was only “moist” and not “wet,” since retail stores are allowed such signs. No amended policy has been created yet, but based on discussions from the meeting, it’s likely the city will allow restaurants to display two such signs.
• Trick-or-treating hours were set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31, a.k.a. Halloween.
• Burnside Tourism Director Alison Pyles announced that local musical talent Hunter Flynn will perform at next year’s Memorial Day concert, while Walker Montgomery and Radiotronic will return next September to be the headliners for 2023’s “Thunder over Burnside” around Labor Day.
This year, the city went sky-high to add Exile, an iconic country and rock band with regional roots, but Pyles said they didn’t go for that type of act this year so as spend less on bands and make the event more affordable for Burnside families.
• Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill said that they’ve added a new 2022 Dodge Durango to the fleet, and got grant funding for ballistic vests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.