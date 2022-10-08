Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected in valley locations. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&