Trevor Henderson has given a lot of time, energy, and sweat for the people of Burnside.
Now it's time to give back.
Henderson, a Burnside firefighter, saw his own family home lost to a fire last Friday night.
"It was a total loss — food, clothes, everything," said Frank Crabtree, Jr., Burnside Tourism Director.
As such, Crabtree has created a GoFundMe account to help Henderson's family get back on their feet.
"The mayor (Robert Lawson) and I were talking back and forth, and we talked to (Burnside Fire Chief James) Martin and the general consensus was that everyone wanted to set up a GoFundMe to help Trevor," said Crabtree. "He always does so much for other people. It's a good opportunity to have the community reciprocate."
Crabtree's impression of Henderson was a glowing one.
"He volunteers tons of hours to help out in the community, he said. "... Anything the fire department gets called out on, he's there — everything from house fires to car wrecks to medical emergencies. He's always serving others."
Martin agreed on the strength of his firefighter's character.
"He pretty much grew up in the fire service," he said. "He's a very good-hearted person. He'd give you the shirt off his back."
It was about 11:45 p.m. Friday night when the fire at the Burnside area residence was paged out. Henderson said that his grandparents were home but that they got out okay and nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire appears to be electrical, noted Henderson.
Henderson was appreciative of the efforts by city leaders to assist him and his family.
"I really like it that they're helping," he said. "It's a blessing."
He added, "We're hanging in there, just taking it day-by-day."
To help, go to www.gofundme.com and look for "Trevor Henderson House Fire." As of Wednesday night, there had been close to $700 donated, out of a goal of $5,000.
Reaching that goal isn't so important however, noted Crabtree, as just contributing to the cause.
"Anything we can do to help (is needed)," he said. "We've gotten a good response to it."
