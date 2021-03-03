Many years ago, Burnside made headlines by expanding west through annexation. Shortly after that, they went north along U.S. 27.
Now, the only town on Lake Cumberland has set its collective eyes on the south.
At the March meeting of the Burnside City Council, Mayor Robert Lawson was given the go-ahead to proceed with a survey needed to annex about three miles of U.S. 27 south of the Burnside border, down to Keno Road.
“We’re looking to go south for expansion,” said Lawson. “At some point one day, we’d love to have an industrial park in Burnside. We just don’t have any land in the city limits right now that can accommodate something like that.”
Likewise, Lawson still has dreams of building up General Burnside Island into more than it is right now. With the Burnside city limits currently right there close to the entrance to the island, Lawson knows that the city will need “extra land” around the state park as well.
As usual, the city is looking to annex only the roadway itself, with no forced annexation of any privately-owned properties. Any businesses contiguous to the annexed roadway would be able to voluntarily request to be annexed into Burnside.
“A few businesses down there have shown interest in being in the city,” said Lawson.
There aren’t any specific areas south of the city Lawson has in mind for possible industrial park sites, and he hasn’t talked to any landowners yet. However, “I do know we’ll have to go south to take in anything like that,” he said.
For those currently in the city as residents, Monday’s meeting provided some good news. The council opted unanimously not to raise the city’s property tax rate for 2021-2022, currently sitting at 19.2 center per hundred dollars on tangible property, houses, and motor vehicles.
“We just felt like everybody during these times has been hit hard enough as it is,” said Lawson, who has not overseen a tax increase in his time in office, since 2018. “The city is financially okay. We’re not rolling in dough, but now is not the time to raise taxes.”
The council also approved the mayor to seek an $80,000 loan to build a new maintenance building on the old Boy Scout property that’s been cleaned and cleared out. The building would be used to store the city’s backhoe, currently at the fire department where space is running thin, and another bay for repairs to city vehicles. It would also contain storage units that the city would rent out to help pay for the cost of the building.
Also, Mayor Lawson announced that the Burnside City Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, April 24. Registration is at 8 a.m. at City Hall; clean-up is from 9 a.m. to noon. The city furnishes gloves, vests, trash bags and other necessities. Lunch is at noon for all who participate, and they also get a free t-shirt. May 1 will be the rain date for the event.
