The next episode of “Drinks in the Park” is likely to be far less controversial than the last one Burnside was involved in.
For observers of local politics, just mention the idea of getting a permit to sell alcohol in a park, and the mind flashes back about five years, when Burnside and the Pulaski County Government discussed letting the former annex part of Pulaski County Park so the latter could hold a massive concert there allowing adult beverage sales. The plan encountered stark resistance from the community and eventually fell apart and the concert never materialized.
Jump back to present day, and the Burnside City Council held their October meeting on Monday, which saw the introduction of Ordinance 2020-004, which would allow a special permit for vendors to sell adult beverages in Cole Park for events.
A much smaller-scale issue, Lawson isn’t anticipating quite the same type of pushback.
“For (”Thunder Over the Island,” the city’s Labor Day weekend event), we had a vendor that wanted to apply for a special permit to sell alcohol in the park,” said Lawson. However, park rules and regulations, as they currently stand, prohibited that.
The new ordinance, which was given a first reading — which means no vote was taken on it; that happens at the second reading — would change those rules to allow for the possibility of special circumstances (such as the aforementioned community event) wherein alcohol might be sold. It largely pertains only to those kinds of large-scale community celebrations — for instance, there’s no chance of alcohol being sold during the upcoming “Haunted Trail” at Cole Park for Halloween — and there was alcohol being sold outside of the park by another vendor for that same Labor Day weekend event.
“The vendor was very strict and people acted responsibly,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. “The police chief was very pleased with how responsible they were.”
In other Burnside City Council business:
• Trick-or-Treat times were officially set for 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, in the City of Burnside. The city will be holding a “Trunk-or-Treat” event at Cole Park. Participating businesses and civic organizations will be distanced and everyone following CDC regulations, said Lawson.
• The council passed Ordinance 2020-003, enacting the adoption a supplement to the city’s code ordinance by the American Legal Publishing Corporation
• The mayor signed a proclamation declaring October 4-10 as “Fire Prevention Week” and encouraged all citizens to check their kicthens for fire hazards and to use safe cooking practices.
• The council approved approximately $39,508.03 to replace the city’s water plant’s two main pumps that go into the lake. One is currently out of use, and both are 30 years old, so it felt like the right time to go ahead and change both, said Lawson. The work will be done by Cleary Construction out of Tompkinsville, Ky.
• The Burnside Community Clean-Up is this Saturday, October 10. Registration is at 8 a.m. at Burnside City Hall; the event lasts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The city furnishes gloves, vests, and trash bags for those registered to participate, who will pick up trash along roadways and similar areas, bag it, out put it out for road maintenance to collect. Afterward, those registered to participate can come to Cole Park for food and prizes.
