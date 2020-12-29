Looking ahead from one year to the next always involves hopefulness for something better. That’s never more true than as 2020 turns into 2021.
As the calendar gets ready to turn to another year, local leaders all over Pulaski County and elsewhere have plans for their communities. Burnside’s Robert Lawson is no different, and sees several key developments as being possible in ‘21.
“We’re hoping to make progress on Burnside Island,” said Lawson. “That’s the kind of goal I’d like to see. I don’t know what that will be, but I’m not going to give up.”
One of those ambitions Lawson has for General Burnside Island, part of the state park system, is a state lodge. That’s been a much-talked-about dream for many years, one that’s never gained much traction. But it’s something Lawson definitely has on his wish list.
“I’d love to see people spend more than a day there — I’d love to see them vacation there,” he said.
While that may be a lofty aim for 2021, Lawson also mentioned adding more “recreational” activities to the park, such as bringing back the beach area or fixing up the old swimming pool facility.
“I don’t have anything to put in the paper yet, but I hope very early next year we have something we can share,” said Lawson. “Right now, we’re just discussing it and weighing our options.”
Lawson is also ready to firmly move ahead with the long-planned walking trail in 2021. He said that early in the year, they should have the needed property leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has that request sitting in their Nashville Real Estate Office right now, a process that’s been delayed by the holidays and remote working in the COVID era.
“Once we have the lease in hand, we can go ahead and plan to put the walking trail on Lakeshore Drive,” said Lawson of the project which was originally projected at $200,000 in cost but could end up being more than twice that. “It is going to be a walking and bike trail, about one mile. The second phase will go over to Burnside Island and will be an estimated four or five miles.”
The trail will be blacktopped and have street lighting, benches, and picnic tables, running from near the bridge on Lakeshore Drive and going all the way to the roadside park where Lakeshore joins U.S. 27 again, in the first phase.
Another goal for 2021 is to work with Burnside Little League to build a complex at Cole Park, with indoor batting cages, a community room for meetings and more. The original projected location was where the old tennis courts are now, but Lawson said the Little League is now favoring an area closer to the new Don Franklin Performance Stage, where the cleared-out sinkhole has allowed for an abundance of extra parking.
Some of 2020’s greatest accomplishments in Burnside include turning that hazardous sinkhole into something useable, building the performance stage at the park, and holding the Thunder Over the Island event there over Labor Day to replace the canceled July 4 festivities, one of the many changes this county saw in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
“We had so much success with the two-day Labor Day event that we’re going to drop the July 4 event,” said Lawson. “There are so many other fireworks shows in the county (for Independence Day). We’ll do the two-day event every Labor Day from now on.”
Lawson was also proud of Burnside Little League for getting to play their season and being the first Little League program to “go virtual” and show their games online du to COVID-19 concerns. “That’s a big accomplishment for our area.”
As for city functions, the city was able to purchase additional fire vehicles, including a command unit, and Fire Chief James Martin was certified to teach fire training. Burnside Police had an “uneventful year,” said Lawson, who added, “Thank goodness.” But the police department did have a successful “Shop with a Cop” run, raising between $3,000 and $5,000 and helping 20 kids for the holiday season.
City sidewalks were repaired in 2020, the water project is three-quarters complete — the only bit lacking is Cliffside Drive and that should be finished in early 2021, said Lawson — and there are brand-new main pumps in the lake to service the city’s water department.
Most significantly for 2020, perhaps, “we kept everybody safe and had low numbers here as far as COVID goes,” said Lawson.
Like so many others, Lawson is hopeful that the virus won’t present the same kind of concern next year that it did in 2020.
“I just hope for everybody to be healthy and safe, where they can enjoy being back together,” said Lawson, who said he planned on taking the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged others to do likewise. “We’re a tourism town. One of our big things is our restaurants. We want them to be able to be open and be prosperous. It’s been a tough year for restaurants, but I’m hoping we can put COVID behind us.”
