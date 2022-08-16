Over the past few years, East Lakeshore Drive in Burnside has been a rough ride. Officials have decided it's time to change that.
A special called meeting of the Burnside City Council was held Friday, in which Mayor Robert lawson presented the council with a plan to fix dangerous potholes on a couple major streets, left as a result of water line repairs.
Those streets are East Lakeshore Drive and Antioch Avenue, in the area of Somerset Wood Products.
The damage goes back to work done to repair the city's water lines by Cleary Construction out of Tompkinsville, Ky., noted Lawson.
"I have complained since Day One since they've done it," said Lawson, who noted that there have been a number of other complaints as well. "As a matter of fact, I complained when they dug it. ... They whole time they were doing our water project, (it was said) 'We'll fix it back as good if not better.' And if you've driven that recently or you've driven it in the last year, two years, it's nowhere back as good. ... It's getting worse."
Some concrete work was done to repair issues beneath the underpass in that area, said Lawson, but problems persist on the above streets, which had been blacktopped not long before they were cut into. There are sunk-in depressions in the roadway and these present a hazard to drivers, noted Lawson.
"We've been lucky so far," said Lawson. "... People are trying to stay on the wrong side of the road. I'm afraid there's going to be an accident if we don't get this fixed."
Lawson said that based on emails he's received, there is no funding from the state coming to fix it, and Cleary has told them that because the repair necessary wasn't part of the original contact, they shouldn't be responsible.
The mayor consulted HMB Professional Engineers and they told him that the city's only recourse was to tell Clearly that Burnside will call their bond if they don't fix the damage. The company had to post bond when they took the job, noted Lawson, and Burnside is planning to tell the bonding company that they'll have to fix it with the bonding money since Cleary won't.
Lawson added that the HMB representative he spoke to thought that when the city takes that action, "Cleary will step up and do the job. ... Nobody wants that on their record. Because if we call the bond, the bonding company is going to put it on the record."
The council voted to take this action to get the road damage repaired.
A few other items were addressed at the special-called meeting, notably the council voting to close the unused Cumberland Street, by means of closing two city lots which split the roadway, for the benefit of Jordan Baptist Church, to allow them to expand.
"There's an old plat that shows Cumberland Street, that runs in between (the church's) property and Joe Jackson's property," said Lawson. "That street was never developed."
The council also passed resolution 2022-005, allowing the city to allocate $10,000 from the Burnside Tourism budget to the Dream Big Burnside Authority, so $7,500 of it can be used to pay outstanding legal fees.
The resolution states that, should the authority dissolve, any and all unused funds that are allocated as such will be returned to the city, and no portion of the money will be used to pay legal fees above and beyond that $7,500 figure.
The rest of the $10,000 that isn't used after the fees are paid can be used for operating expenses.
