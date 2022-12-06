The December meeting of the Burnside City Council was a bit like Christmas morning — lots of stuff scattered around under the tree, all of it welcome.
The most major bit of business involved amendments to the city’s ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) ordinance, as a result of recent discussions among council members.
It was only a first reading for the changes, meaning no vote was taken to pass them as of Monday’s council meeting.
Notably, the city amended its policy prohibiting signs serving as advertisements for alcoholic products on the exterior of the establishment serving it. The ABC ordinance will now allow up to two signs, banners, posters or similar displays outside a business, though none are allowed to occupy more than 20 percent of the window surface.
Other changes involved policies related to transitional licensing, employment restrictions (those under 20 may not be hired by businesses selling alcohol unless that person is at least 18 and under the supervision of someone 20 or older), and rules about receipt and invoice itemization.
Another ordinance, one that was given approval by the council at a second reading, was Ordinance no, 2022-011, related to parking in the City of Burnside, amending the previous such ordinance.
The amendment adds additional parking violations, imposes new fees, and puts forth new procedures for law enforcement. The changes follow the city’s recent deep dive into structuring new policy regarding short-term rental properties.
The council gave a first reading with no vote at that time to Ordinance 2022-18, creating a transient room tax to help fund the city’s Tourism Commission. It’s a 3% tax that is added onto the county’s existing transient tax of the same amount.
Also related to those changes, citizens Brandon Becker, Steve Shepherd and Judy Smith were appointed to both the city’s Rental Licensing Appeals Board and the Parking Citation Enforcement Hearing Board.
In other city council business:
• The council welcomed Gail Cummins to share information with them about BrightView, an addiction treatment facility in Somerset.
• Bruce Parkey, South Kentucky RECC Field Services Manager, was given the ceremonial key to the city for his help with Burnside’s Christmas Island Light Display.
