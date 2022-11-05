Run, Run Rudolph!
That’s the theme of this year’s Burnside City Christmas Parade — a tribute to Santa’s favorite red-nosed reindeer (and a classic Chuck Berry holiday tune).
The 2022 Burnside City will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3. If you’re thinking, “Isn’t that the same day as the Somerest-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade?” you’d be right — and there’s a reason for that, one that’s not about competition but the true spirit of Christmas: helping others.
“We pushed it up from last year, (when the parade) was at night, on the Friday before (Somerset’s),” said Jerrica Flynn, Burnside Assistant Tourism Director. “This year we wanted to try out a morning parade. ... We’ve had a few people suggest a morning parade so they can attend both of them. It’s so hard when certain companies make a float, having to store it poses an issue.
“We’re hoping people can join both parades,” she added, noting that those who have a float ready for the later parade can just take it up the road to Somerset when they’re done with Burnside. “They can enter their floats in both.”
Flynn noted that Southwestern High School and Centre College athletics star JP Vaught will be the Grand Marshal for the parade. Vaught is known for his NCAA record-setting performances in track and field.
To sign up for the Burnside City Christmas Parade, email Burnside Tourism Director Alison Pyles at director@burnsidetourism.com. There is no fee to enter.
“We’re a small-town parade, and we wanted to get as much participation as possible,” said Flynn. “Also in the morning, it’s easier for some of our folks to be able to see the people on the floats and some of the decorations.”
The route wasn’t set exactly when speaking to Flynn, but it typically starts around the U.S. Post Office on Walnut Street and runs down Main Street/U.S. 27, then looping under East Lakeshore Drive to end at Burnside Elementary School. Line-up is at 10 a.m.
The “Run, Run Rudolph” theme ties into the city’s “Jingle Bell Run” event on Saturday, December 10, said Flynn. The holiday-themed 5K will take place on Burnside Island at 10 p.m., running through the Christmas Island lights there. Vaught will also be Grand Marshal of this event, noted Flynn.
Registration is $25 through December 1, $30 after that. T-shirts are guaranteed through December 1. Proceeds will be donated to local Burnside children’s programs.
Register online at visitburnside.com, or on Facebook @visitburnside.
Christmas Island at General Burnside Island State Park will be up and running for all over the above events. It will begin on November 18 and run through December 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and up to 10 p.m. on the weekends (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).
Cost for a standard car with up to eight passengers is $20 for weekdays and $25 on weekends, and vehicles with eight to 15 passengers will pay $35 on weekdays and $40 on weekends to tour the holiday light show on the island, which was brought back last year, and is bigger, better, and more high-tech than ever in 2022.
“We have sold a lot more (sponsorships) for scenes; we still have a few available,” said Flynn. “We’re prepping for our grand opening on November 18. We’ve done really well so far on social media. We did our first big launch announcing the return of Christmas Island for 2022 just a few days ago, and we already have over 70,000 impressions across social media, and lots of shares.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.