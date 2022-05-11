Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson recognizes the threat tornadoes pose to his community: “I had one in front of my house.”
The EF-1 twister that touched down in southern Pulaski last Friday (and yes, came perilously close to Mayor Lawson’s residence) came as some surprise, without area sirens going off — but the reality is, residents of Burnside may not have heard them even if they had. For several months now, following the December storms that caused widespread destruction in western Kentucky, the City of Burnside has made it a priority to install a new tornado siren closer to the heart of town; the nearest is across the river in Bronston, noted Lawson.
“We’re going to get one,” said the mayor. “The city council has approved it. We’re trying to find one as inexpensive as we can.”
The plan was to order a new one, which would have been new expensive; however, at the Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting on April 12, magistrates approved the purchase of five sirens to replace four no longer working and provide for one new location in the county. Burnside will benefit from that, and Lawson said the court can likely find a refurbished one for around $10,000. At the court meeting, it was stated that the siren will have a warranty.
There were concerns about why the sirens didn’t go off — the area was under a tornado watch Friday, but the threat level had never been raised to “warning” even though there were signs that a dangerous storm was on the way.
“I was doing my (physical therapy) in the back bedroom watching Channel 27 news, and (the weatherman) kept saying, ‘Why doesn’t Jackson (where the National Weather Service Office is located) not give out a report on the storm that’s moving from Monticello toward Somerset, that’s the worst storm in the state of Kentucky right now,’ but they never issued a warning,” said Lawson. “That siren isn’t worth two cents if someone doesn’t set it off.”
The National Weather Service Survey Team — in conjunction with the Bronston, Burnside and Haynes Knob Fire Departments — confirmed that the tornado touched down at approximately 1:49 p.m. Friday on Hardwick Road in Bronston and traveled in a northeasterly direction just over three miles at a path width of approximately 100 yards before finally lifting just before 2 p.m. near Antioch Bend.
In addition to numerous instances of tree damage, the tornado caused two mobile homes to overturn on Hardwick Road as well as other damage to the Lake Cumberland Speedway and several structures in the Antioch community.
Another storm came through later that same day, and Burnside Police went through town on their loudspeakers announcing that people should take cover out of precaution, noted Lawson.
Burnside Fire Chief James Martin said that site surveyors came Wednesday. The Burnside Fire Station on East French Avenue and the water tank on Antioch Tower Road are the sites being considered, he noted.
Martin described the siren as a federal signal that rotates. He said they should be getting it installed within about two weeks or so.
“We’re kind of at the mercy of the installers right now,” he said, noting that the process has been slowed down “because there were so many at one time” — about “five or six” counties in all that have ordered new sirens lately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.