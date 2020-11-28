A Burnside man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Pulaski District Court after pleading not guilty last week to multiple charges related reportedly to LSD.
Matthew Benjamin Hughes, 31, was arrested November 22 on charges of third-degree Assault (Police Officer), two counts of fourth-degree Assault (one related to Domestic Violence), second-degree Indecent Exposure, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, third-degree Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication (Excluding Alcohol).
The charges stem, according to Hughes' arrest citation, from an incident which began around 4:11 a.m. last Sunday when officers were dispatched to a residence on North Harvey Street in Somerset in reference to a man out of control.
Upon arrival, officers found Hughes in the front yard "screaming, and with his pants and underwear dropped to his ankles." The officers were able to talk Hughes into pulling his pants back up but the citation notes that he was "profusely sweating and speaking in an incomprehensible manner." Hughes was place under arrest after officers and EMS personnel witnessed Hughes slap his girlfriend.
As Hughes was being moved to SPD Officer Nick Taylor's cruiser, according to the citation, he kicked Ofc. James Mayfield.
Hughes and his girlfriend were guests at the home, with the owner advising police that Hughes had struck her as well. She and Hughes' girlfriend both told officers they observed Hughes eat what is suspected to be a blotter paper of LSD, according to the citation. When he couldn't get out the front door of the home, he is accused of walking through the glass door — causing an estimated $300 in damage.
The jail nurse initially refused Hughes' booking, based upon his state, and he was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment before he was ultimately lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Hughes pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment last Monday. At press time, he remained lodged at PCDC.
