Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports that a Burnside man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a weapons-related charge.
Preston Tuley Risdale, 59, of Garland Road, has been charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon as well as a Probation Violation (Technical) following an investigation by Detective Joey Johnson and Investigative Lieutenant Bobby Jones with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Criminal Investigations Division. Assisting deputies was the Probation and Parole Office.
On Tuesday, the family of a person killed in a traffic accident on Saturday morning contacted PCSO in regard to a missing gun. A receipt indicated the person had purchased a gun just two hours prior to the accident but it wasn't found at the scene of the collision. Detectives visited the store from where the gun was bought and learned that Risdale had been present with the accident victim at the time.
As a convicted felon, according to PCSO, Risdale would not have been able to purchase the firearm on his own. According to his arrest citation, Risdale pleaded guilty to first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance last September. Court records indicate his eight-year sentence was probated for four years.
Det. Johnson, Lt. Jones and three Probation and Parole officers went to Risdale's home, where they found the .380 caliber handgun and seized it. Risdale was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Risdale was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Friday morning — pleading not guilty to the charges. He remained lodged at PCDC at press time without bond due to the probation-related charge. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 1.
The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has also filed a motion to revoke Risdale's probation for the drug case in Pulaski Circuit Court.
The investigation continues by Det. Johnson and the PCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as Kentucky Probation and Parole.
Sheriff Speck urges anyone with information about any criminal activity to contact the sheriff's office. You can leave a tip anonymously at www.pulaskisheriff.com.
