A Burnside man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Sloans Valley area of southern Pulaski County.
Bobby Ray Ross, 65, of Incline Road, Burnside, was arrested at the scene by Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff's Office. Ross was charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal attempt to commit murder.
When Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies Nathan Meadows, Austin Swartz and Stephen Alexander responded to the scene, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Estle "Toby" Ridner, 47, of Burnside, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pulaski County Deputy Coroner Keith Price.
The second gunshot victim, Danny Ridner, 45, of Waynesburg, was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, transported to the Tateville Fire Department where he was airlifted by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Ridner was suffering from gunshot wounds to the hand and leg, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
Speck said Ross was additionally charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, 1st degree, for discharging a firearm in the direction of Sharlene Helton, 46, and Tony Ridner, 43, both of Burnside.
The call came into the Pulaski County 911 Center at approximately 9:20 p.m.
Sheriff's units were assisted at the scene by troopers from the Kentucky State Police, the Burnside Police Department and volunteers from the Tateville Fire Department.
Bobby Ray Ross was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing by Lieutenant Jones and the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.
