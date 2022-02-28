A Burnside man is facing eight years in prison after pleading guilty last week to charges that he failed to comply with required sex offender registration and that he attempted to procure a minor for a sex offense.
Brandon R. Hoskins, 29, entered the plea on Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court to felony counts of Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity and Failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration.
According to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, Hoskins was required to register as a sex offender for a period of 20 years due to a 2017 conviction out of Pulaski Circuit Court for possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Hoskins received a sentence of three years in the case, which was prosecuted by then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Eddy F. Montgomery.
Dalton stated that following Hoskins' release from prison, social services received a complaint last November that a 9-year-old female had been receiving messages from Hoskins asking for nude pictures of her body.
The Kentucky State Police investigated that matter and were shown the lewd messages by the victim’s mother. KSP confronted Hoskins and he admitted to sending the messages. Furthermore, KSP determined that Hoskins was not in compliance with the Sex Offender Registry. The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Hoskins in December.
At press time, Hoskins remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention center. Final sentencing has been set for May 6.
In addition to Dalton's recommendation of eight years in prison, Hoskins will also be required to complete a sex offender treatment program (SOTP) while in the custody of the Department of Corrections, be subjected to a five-year period of post incarceration supervision following the completion of his sentence, and will now be a lifetime sex offender registrant.
The commonwealth's attorney praised the social workers and KSP for their diligent efforts in this matter. He also thanked the victim and her family for their cooperation in this investigation.
"This case showed the importance of the Sex Offender Registry and that parents are wise to be vigilant to the dangers presented by sexual offenders attempting to gain access to their children through social media," Dalton said.
