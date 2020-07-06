A Burnside man has pleaded not guilty in connection to the July 2 fatal shooting in the Sloans Valley area of southern Pulaski County.
Bobby Ray Ross, 65, of Incline Road, Burnside, was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday for charges including one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. His preliminary hearing has been set for July 15.
Ross was arrested by Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff’s Office at the scene last Thursday night where two men had been discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.
Estle “Toby” Ridner, 47, of Burnside, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pulaski County Deputy Coroner Keith Price.
The second gunshot victim, Danny Ridner, 45, of Waynesburg, was treated at the scene by EMS personnel and transported to the Tateville Fire Department where he was airlifted by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the hand and leg, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
Speck said Ross’ wanton endangerment charges were for discharging a firearm in the direction of Sharlene Helton, 46, and Tony Ridner, 43, both of Burnside.
The call came into the Pulaski County 911 Center at approximately 9:20 p.m.
PCSO Major Jeff Hancock said Friday that the shootings resulted from “a neighborhood dispute.” Deputies first responded to 452 Incline Road, the home of one of the victims, while Ross’ address is 454 Incline Road. While he couldn’t release specific details, the major explained that the altercation took place outside the residences, where the property “runs together.”
According to Toby Ridner’s obituary, all three Ridner men were brothers.
At press time, Ross remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing by Lt. Jones and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.