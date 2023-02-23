A Burnside man facing several charges connected to a sexual encounter with an underage girl was sentenced in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Ian Tyler Pond, 23, was sentenced to five years on one count of Use of a Minor Under 18 in a Sexual Performance. As part of a mediation and plea agreement, three other charges connected to the case were dismissed.
Upon release from state prison, Pond will have to serve five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for 20 years.
During the court hearing, Pond’s attorney Jennifer Thomas was asked if she or Pond had any comments. Thomas told the court that all throughout the process Pond had been direct and forthright with investigators in telling his side of the story.
She also noted that a lot of time had passed since when the encounter occurred and when the legal process took place.
The charges against Pond came from a two-year investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to PCSO, Deputy Alex Wesley began the investigation in September 2018 into reported misconduct between a then-19-year-old Pond and 14-year-old female.
Pond, who was free on bond until Thursday’s sentencing hearing, was immediately taken into custody and lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
