The business of government often comes down to minute details, the kind of paperwork gremlins that make the average person’s eyes glaze over.
Such is the case with the simple matter of wording that led to a special-called Burnside City Council meeting this week just to get the ordinance in shape to be enacted.
The council thought they had passed Ordinance 2021-002, which puts into effect the city’s annexation south along U.S. 27 in the Tateville area. The annexation would go about three miles past the Burnside border down to “just past” Keno Road. (More specific surveying coordinates are detailed in the ordinance.)
The idea is to allow more room for future growth for the “only town on Lake Cumberland.” Any properties annexed in would do so voluntarily, by the property owner’s request.
That ordinance was given a second reading and voted upon at the September meeting, presumably putting it into effect and allowing the city to move forward with its plans.
However, things did not turn out to be so simple.
“In July of this year, (state government) changed the state statute regarding the annexation, so the wording of the original ordinance was incorrect,” said Burnside City Clerk Crissa Morris.
That means repealing Ordinance 2021-002, and putting forward a new ordinance with the correct wording.
The change was “significant enough that I couldn’t just change a small paragraph,” said Morris. “I had to re-do pretty much the whole ordinance.”
An example of the necessary changes is adding that the city mailed a notice to each property owner 14 days prior to the meeting where the intent-to-annex ordinance received its second reading and vote, and that the city waited 60 days after the intent-to-annex ordinance went into effect to put forth the actual annexation ordinance, with no contrary petition from property owners.
The new official annexation ordinance is no. 2021-006.
Being as it received a first reading, it will not be voted upon until the second reading, at the November Burnside City Council meeting.
There were a couple of other items to address at the special-called meeting on Wednesday. One, former councilor and Mayor Robert Lawson’s wife Susi Lawson was chosen to replace Danny Bray on the city’s Tourism Board.
Also, the council spent time in executive session, involving what Lawson called “a possible lawsuit.” There was no action taken as a result of the executive session.
