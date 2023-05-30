Among the numerous individuals gathered at Burnside's Cole Park on Saturday for the city's second-annual Memorial Day concert was Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd.
Todd was spotted chatting with those at the booth of the Burnside Historical Society, one of a number of vendors and groups and food trucks set up under the sunny skies that graced the area over Memorial Day weekend and appeared ready to set up a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music on the Don Franklin Performance Stage.
"This is exciting," he said. "It's Memorial Day and we're just glad to have good weather and the crowd's out enjoying themselves. It's a nice event, for sure."
Not that Burnside needed the stamp of approval from the head of Pulaski County government, but city officials were happy to get it. After launching a Memorial Day bookend to the city's Labor Day-set "Thunder Over Burnside" last year with Bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent, the "only town on Lake Cumberland" came back in 2023 with a more local — and more affordable — evening of music for both citizens and Ohio Navy visitors to enjoy.
"We had zero guest complaints, so I'm tickled to death with that," said Burnside Tourism Director Alison Pyles.
She said that about 400 people attended the event Saturday, which is similar to what Burnside brought in at the same time last year.
Those who came did so more cheaply in 2023, however. Last year, general admission tickets went for $15; this time, tickets were $10 each for adults, while admission was free for kids ages 12 and under.
Pyles was grateful that those who came out did so despite everything else going on during a busy weekend in Pulaski County. "I know on a holiday weekend, there are a lot of plans already made and people out of town, and it's graduation season, so those family commitments come before fun," she said.
With that in mind, she noted that city officials are considering the possibility of holding the event the first weekend in June instead, which doesn't bump up against Somernites Cruise and commencement ceremonies.
Before the music started at 5 p.m., Josh Anderson of Get Ur Smoke On, a popular local food truck, hosted a "BBQ 101" class, sharing tips and techniques for getting the most out of one's grilling experience.
"I was absolutely thrilled with that," said Pyles. "Some of the participants were experienced barbecuers, and everybody learned something new. I think think everybody took away something a little different. To me, that's a success right there."
Pyles hopes to incorporate Anderson into more events in the future due to the success of the class.
But the main event Saturday was the music, headlined by local singer-songwriter Hunter Flynn, who has been growing in popularity about attention-grabbing performances last year at Master Musicians Festival and Somerset's downtown Moonlight Festival.
"It's awesome (being in Burnside)," said Flynn before going on stage. "I spent a lot of time here as a kid, and Dad took me fishing here. In my teenage years, I got into some trouble here. It's almost poetic that my first headlining gig is here. I thought that was pretty cool."
Flynn recently had an EP, "Appalachian Soul," drop on Spotify, and he was happy to perform some of his original numbers with the crowd gathered out among the rocks and grass of Cole Park.
"It's intimate and it's almost like a natural amphitheater; it's a cool place," he said of the park's performance set-up. Remarking on the album, he noted, "It's done pretty well. I've had a lot of people reach out from all over the country and booked some gigs in Florida and Alabama. I'm talking to some people out in Alaska, and making a trip out to Montana soon."
Before Flynn was local band Elijah Creel, which included familiar area musician Tommy Minton, a recent addition to the group. Like Flynn, he was happy to be in Burnside on Saturday.
"It's been great," he said. "The Burnside staff has been wonderful. It's a very nice venue."
