Memorial Day is better in Burnside.
That’s what organizers of the City of Burnside’s Second-Annual Memorial Day Concert hope attendees will think after celebrating the kick-off to the summer season in “the only town on Lake Cumberland” this coming Saturday.
Last year, Burnside paired the Memorial Day event up with its “Thunder Over Burnside” Labor Day festival as bookends around the always-active tourism season, with Grammy-winning Bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent headlining on the stage at Cole Park.
This year, organizers are taking a different philosophy, showcasing local talent in musicians Hunter Flynn and Elijah Creel at Cole Park this Saturday, May 27.
“Our plan this year was to book local so that we could keep the admission affordable,” said Burnside Tourism Director Alison Pyles. “... Obviously, the initial cost for booking someone (like Vincent), there’s a lot of cost to recoup. Unless you’ve got huge corporate sponsors that are willing to take that on, it’s hard to justify keeping ticket prices down. We’re certainly not using these events to make money, but we need to recoup some of that cost.”
Last year, general admission tickets went for $15, along with a limited number of VIP tickets available. That number has indeed gone down for 2023.
This time, tickets are $10 each for adults, while admission is free for kids ages 12 and under. Tickets can be bought at the gate, cash and card, or pre-sale online at www.visitburnside.com/events via a link on the site.
“A big name, sure, it draws a crowd — I think with Rhonda, she’s a very specific crowd — so our goal this year really was to keep costs down,” said Pyles. “So we’ve got Elijah Creel opening, and then Hunter Flynn headlining. I feel like those are both strong local bands that will bring their own crowd, and at a more affordable cost, we can share that with the audience.”
While Flynn and Creel might not be names on the national stage to the degree Vincent was, they’ve still experienced a good deal of success here in this community. Flynn in particular had an incredible 2022, winning the opportunity to perform at last year’s Master Musicians Festival, and was a hit with the crowd. He also claimed the busker contest at last year’s Foodstock, earning a slot at last October’s Moonlight Festival in downtown Somerset.
“My understanding is, this is Hunter’s first (time) headlining an event,” said Pyles. “I knew that I had to book him when the stage almost got stormed at Master Musicians Festival last summer. I feel very confident that he’s going to bring a strong local and regional crowd. He’s really been playing more regionally the last few months, and he’ll be playing with a full band.”
She noted that Flynn recently had an EP hit on Spotify, “Appalachian Soul,” which has garnered some national attention, and “he’s got plenty of stuff on YouTube” that people can check out to get a feel for his sound.
Flynn goes on at 7 p.m. Before that, at 5 p.m., is another local act, Elijah Creel.
“Elijah Creel has been an established band. They’ve recently picked up Tommy Minton and so he is is playing with them — his bluegrass band opened for Rhonda last year, and he was absolutely phenomenal to work with,” said Pyles. “Elijah Creel plays more of an alternative, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers kind of feel, which is definitely more in the Hunter Flynn realm.
“It will be tunes you know that you can sing along with and dance along to,” she added. “It will be a good time.”
The event will feature as many as seven food trucks and almost 20 craft and business vendors, adding to the festive atmosphere with all kinds of goods and goodies.
Gates open at 4 p.m., but before that is another part of the festivities — a “BBQ 101” class with Get Ur Smoke On’s Josh Anderson. Tickets are still available for the class, which will begin at 2 p.m., and cost $30 each; they include admission to the concert portion of the day as well.
“It’s going to be a variety of things,” said Pyles. “I’m excited because personally, my grill at home is propane because it’s easier, so I’m excited to just learn about the proper placement of charcoal, how to light it, how long it really takes to warm up, and he’s also going to cover four proteins: chicken, shrimp, pork and steak; three sides: potatoes, broccoli, and corn; a bread and a cobbler, and there will be plenty of samples for the participants as well. I feel that’s going to be a really unique class and a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.