The City of Burnside has a long and proud history, built on a foundation of the people who have lived there and called it home.
Now, many of the town's most notable, dedicated citizens have had their names etched in place for posterity.
This past weekend, Burnside officially unveiled its new Memorial Garden, located in Cole Park.
The garden features a stone monument containing the illustrious names of 11 notable figures from Burnside's past.
The ceremony, attended by close to 100 people, was held on Sunday, just ahead of Memorial Day — the perfect time on the calendar to remember those who came before.
"This was one of the things I wanted done since I (became) mayor," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. "I knew who to put in charge and that was Phyllis Coffey, because I knew Phyllis would have it perfect or it wouldn't be done."
Coffey, who has done a lot to beautify Cole Park as part of the city's parks committee, said she thought it was a "wonderful idea" to establish the Memorial Garden.
"I already volunteer and do quite a bit of work in Cole Park anyway, so (Lawson) asked me if I would work on that, so I started thinking about what it should look like; (Lawson) told me where he thought he would like for it to be," she said. "I (contacted) a lady I was already working with, doing some landscaping in the park, Sharon Slavey. She came and we got an idea of what we wanted to do. She laid out a design for the garden."
Lawson noted that the names recognized had "donated so much to the city," and that it was "an honor to get to celebrate those names."
He said that there's a committee that chooses who is recognized in the Memorial Garden, and that there's a list of rules and qualifications to be considered — notably, being both deceased and a resident of Burnside.
"That committee would review any request; anybody can submit a request," said Lawson. "They have to get a form from that committee, fill it out and send it (describing) who and why they need to be in that memorial."
Said Coffey, "There's been lots of city council members and lots of committee members and we've had quite a few mayors over the years, but we were really looking for people who had done a lot in Burnside. These people, I think, are just exceptional."
The names on the memorial are as follows:
• Charles and Rebekah Cole, landowners who contributed numerous acres to the City of Burnside, which would provide space for the Burnside School, Burnnside Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge, the cemetery, and Cole Park itself.
• Dr. Nicholas Stigall (1863-1944), a notable local physician and Masonic Lodge Master,
• Myra Greeno Bass (1870-1951), an artist credit with having organized the first Boy Scout Troop in the U.S. in Burnside.
• J. Heber Lewis (1893-1981), mayor from 1948-1972, promoter of the development of Burnside Island, and charter sponsor of Burnside Little League, among many other services to the city.
• C.C. Newsome (1894-1983), a Methodist minister who revitalized the local Boy Scout mission, was Masonic Grand Chaplain of Kentucky in the early '50s, and was a published poet.
• Harriet Simpson Arnow (1908-1986), author of 16 books including "The Dollmaker," a 1954 novel turned into both a play and a 1984 TV film with Jane Fonda. She also wrote "Old Burnside" in 1977, recalling her memories of the town's history.
• Carrie Lee Dyer (1901-1991), who owned Burnside Pharmacy in old Burnside and later the current city post-Lake Cumberland. She also brought Girl Scouts to Burnside in the 1940s.
• Bernice Mitchell (1913-1997), who headed the Women's Auxiliary that made bandages to donate to the military during World War II, as well as sandwiches for soldiers passing through Burnside on the train. She also created the Burnside Gazette newspaper, which provided updates on soldiers' deployment and well-being.
• Elizabeth Brooks (1936-2009), wife of former mayor Jim Brooks, the first woman ever elected to the Burnside City Council in the early '70s, and City Clerk from 1976 to 1994, effectively serving as secretary, treasurer and overseer. She also taught piano and directed local musical performances, and helped negotiate the land for Cole Park and wrote grants for park development.
• Vivian Sullivan (1937-2014), who served two terms on the Burnside City Council, was chairwoman of the city's Planning and Zoning Committee, and was an active member of the Burnside Civic Club. She also had a dream of a walking trail in Cole Park, which has become a popular part of the venue.
• Emma Lou Jones (1937-2021), wife of former mayor Ron Jones, who actively promoted the city at every opportunity — including the recent frontier of social media — and had the vision for the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Halloween events in Cole Park, as well as bringing back the town's Christmas parade.
The Memorial Garden features a walk-in opening, with a couple of benches and lighting for evening hours.
The project took about a year to complete, with the assistance of Blue Heron Landscaping. Sign By Sign Graphics also assisted with getting the names put on the memorial.
Although Lawson was pleased to have the Memorial Garden finally ready and presented, it remains a living project.
"We will do this every year, provided we have someone to add to it," he said. "We will add those people to it every year at Memorial Day."
Added Coffey, "We wanted to make sure we designed something (to which) future generations could easily add other names."
