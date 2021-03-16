One of the key things that Mark Abner mentions about himself and business partner Michael Ruckel is that they are Christians — that is to say, they seek to follow in the ways of Jesus.
And one of the things Jesus is most known for is helping people eat lots and lots of fish.
The Southfork Fish Co. restaurant is getting ready to hook customers with a whale of a selection of seafood favorites and reel them in to Burnside, where the new business will be located in one of the “only town on Lake Cumberland’s” most prominent spaces — the restaurant facility attached to the 7 Gables Motel.
“I had people begging for a seafood restaurant,” said Abner, who already operates a local fish market under the same name. “I mentioned to my friend Michael Ruckel about the need for a seafood restaurant here, and he said, ‘Sounds amazing. Let’s do it.’”
But while the restaurant may be new, there’s an old fisherman’s tale behind it. Years ago, Abner’s grandfather Otha and uncle Carl were commercial fishermen here in the area, providing product for businesses like the notable southern Pulaski fish market Dancy’s.
“When I was a child, I saw all those fish. it’s kind of a heritage in my family,” said Abner. “Everybody talks about it, everybody talks about all the big fish grandpa caught and all the stories, and I had the idea that I’d like to commercial fish.”
Though Abner’s done “a lot of things” in his life up to this point, he started commercially fishing in 2016. Once that happened, however, the realization followed that they had a whole lot of fish meat on their hands that they needed to do something with. Thus about a year and a half ago, the Southfork Fish Co. market was opened, on Ky. 790 in the Bronston area.
“I had envisioned a local fish market using the resources that we have here in Lake Cumberland, fresh right to the community,” he said. “When we opened the fish market, we got into a little bit of seafood. People were asking for it. It just really took off. People loved the product.”
Next came cooking some of the items at the fish market. That took off too. “Demand kept growing, and we didn’t have the space out there to cook and for it to be efficient to serve a good product. We had insufficient facilities.”
That’s when Abner and Ruckel decided to dip their toes in the water of the restaurant business. Despite neither man having experience in that field, they did their research and came up with a strategy — and the perfect place to locate it.
With a little divine assistance, of course.
“Everything has worked out perfectly,” said Abner. “It’s a good location, across from (Burnside) Marina. Me and Michael believe God put everything in place for us. We try to follow the spirit of God through life, and everything fell into place perfectly.”
One way their faith plays into their plans is in the decision not to sell alcoholic beverages at the restaurant. Abner acknowledges that many people like a little wine with their fish, but he’s also gotten positive feedback on the decision to stay “dry,” despite Burnside’s status as the first place in Pulaski to allow drink sales post-Prohibition.
“Our faith is more important to us than the money,” he said.
They will have plenty of enticing seafood options — and a lot of “turf” as well as the “surf.” Don’t expect a Lake Cumberland-centric menu. The restaurant comes from trusted distributors that Southfork has partnered up with, bringing in seafood from the gulf. While it’s not all “fresh” per se, that’s for the safety of the customer — “We don’t want to take chances with seafood,” said Abner. “If it’s fresh, we want to know how long it’s been out of the water.”
Starters will include options like smoked fish street tacos, crab stuffed mushrooms, fried clam strips, and a shrimp cocktail, utilizing Royal Red jumbo shrimp. Those Royal Reds are a favorite at the fish market, and Abner wanted to be sure to incorporate them into several dishes at the restaurant.
“We get the very best product we can get our hands on,” said Abner, who noted a Facebook post declaring South Fork the “Home of the Big Red” because of the shrimp’s popularity. “We have so many tourists call before they come here and ask if we have the Royal Reds in because those shrimp are so amazing, they want to get them.”
If you’ve got a big appetite, try the seafood boil bag — full of snow crab, white shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes and corn (or include your own add-ons) and choice of seasoning. Or have anything from grouper to salmon, halibut to catfish, crab cakes to scallops, and all kinds of shrimp. The grilled shrimp and sausage over rice — featuring those Royal Reds — is one likely favorite. For those who aren’t fish fans, an assortment of steaks and chicken options are available, including filet mignon and char-grilled chicken — just no hamburgers on this menu.
Another item Abner expects to be a hit is the oyster. “We’re not planning on doing raw oysters (but rather) charbroiled oysters with garlic butter and parmesan cheese,” said Abner. “It’s a Louisiana dish. I think that will go over big.”
The catfish is Kentucky Proud certified, and Abner said they’ve spoken to Burnett Farms about using locally-grown catfish. “As long as the supply is available to us, we’ll try to serve it,” said Abner.
The Southfork name has already netted a good reputation, not just with locals but also with tourists — see above with the Royal Reds. One reason is that the fish market — which will continue to operate regularly as a retail option even after the restaurant opens — is on the way to Woodson Bend Resort.
“I think we’ve established a good customer base,” said Abner. “A lot of tourists come through and have been very, very supportive for us out there.”
Burnside officials are excited about the prospect of bringing a legit seafood restaurant to their lakefront town, something the area has lacked for a long time.
“I think it’s extremely important that we have something that represents the community in some way, a tourism spot with water-based recreation,” said Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr. “It’s great to have these guys downtown, and it’s great that they’re occupying the old 7 Gables space, which has so much character. It’s really going to be something special for the community.”
The 7 Gables name has a long history in Burnside, going back to the 1800s, in the days of steamboat travel, before the town had to relocate for Lake Cumberland. Even its current building on U.S. 27 has a proud tradition, where an accompanying restaurant once thrived, but the dining space has sat empty for a number of years, even as the motel has been in operation.
Said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, “I’m so glad to finally have a fish restaurant in Burnside. We have other restaurants that carry (seafood) products, but this is their main line. It’s good to finally have a restaurant open up at 7 Gables as well.”
The Southfork Fish Co. restaurant is expected to open “within the next couple of weeks,” said Abner.
Much like Jesus told his disciples to cast their net out from the right side of the boat and they pulled in immense haul of fish, so has being guided by a spirit of faith helped the Southfork Fish story become a successful one — from being the ones to catch the fish to opening a new seafood restaurant in a town that’s had a need for just such an economic and cultural lure.
“We come from a very humble start,” said Abner. “I remember just having the idea of commercial fishing like my grandfather. I didn’t see past that, but it seems like every door opened to get where we are now.”
