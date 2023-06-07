Burnside has its budget for 2023-24.
The new fiscal year is about to begin come July, and the City of Burnside held the second reading for its budget ordinance to properly fund city departments.
"The adoption of this budget should keep the city out of any shortfall in revenues and keep the council better informed as to the finances of our town," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson in his annual budget message, read at Monday's June meeting of the Burnside City Council.
"We had another very successful fiscal year in 2022-2023," he added. "We blacktopped more of our needed streets, installed a new digital sign and (renovated) the post and landscaping to the entrance of Cole Park. We have done a lot more landscaping to Cole Park, adding a Memorial Garden to honor those who have done so much in time, leadership and money for our great city in the past."
Lawson also noted a number of other accomplishments in the past year, including closing out a $3 million water project, giving the city "safer water and saving us money in leaks"; finishing the city's sidewalk project; and adding several new businesses, as well as all the city events, new police and fire vehicles, and putting a new camera system in at City Hall, the police department, and at Cole Park.
Looking ahead, Lawson said that with the new budget, the city would "continue looking for grants to renovate Main Street, adding decorative lighting, placing utilities underground, landscaping, flowers and trees to improve our street appearance," and that the city has applied for federal money to finish the West Lakeshore Drive walking trail, connecting the roadside park and Cole Park, with two grants totaling $200,000 secured.
"We have applied to extend our lease with the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) along West Lakeshore Drive to increase the area so we may clean and plant flowering trees and low growing shrubs and give us a longer lease," said the mayor. "We have three water and sewer grants, one being sewer for the new Burnside Elementary School, one for a new water tank, and one to clean and paint the existing tank."
The total budget for all function of the City of Burnside comes to $3,372,561.80. That’s up nearly $400,000 from the $2,994,350 budget presented at this time last year.
The City of Burnside’s main operations — administration, police, fire, and public works and parks — is working with a budget of $1,595,325.32, about $9,000 more than was budgeted last year.
Burnside Waterworks and Burnside Sewer, which have paying customers, have budget figures of $547,130 and $251,030 respectively, while the Tourist and Recreation Commission, which is largely funding by the city’s restaurant tax and sponsorships, is working with $979,076.48. They also have a carry-over of $212,261.55 from last year.
The 2023-24 budget was passed easily by the council at Monday night's meeting.
Also given a second reading and passed was an amendment to the 2022-23 budget, to close it out, as takes place every year. The amendment allows for the redistribution of funds between expense accounts for the various city departments.
The Burnside Fire Department saw expense increases in the projected budget from last year in the areas of vehicles and equipment, and personnel. City administration saw expense increases in a couple of areas such as the office, and decreases in public works and parks, and salaries and related items.
Waterworks saw an income increase in water sales from the projected budget from last year, and expenses increases in several areas, as did the sewer department.
Burnside tourism saw revenue increases in restaurant tax, sponsorships and park income, but a decrease of over $133,000 in projected miscellaneous revenue from the original figure of more than $308,000. Expense increases were spread out over several areas, but there was an expense decrease of $37,700 in advertising from the project budget, down from the original figure of more than $127,450.
Several other ordinances were on the docket for what was a lengthy June agenda for the city. Ordinance 2023-003 was given a second reading and passed, regarding short-term rental dwellings in the city. Earlier this year, the council was prepared to pass the ordinance regulating such rental properties but needed to make an additional tweak that required the ordinance to be given another first reading last month, and was voted upon and approved at this week's meeting.
“It reads like ‘unit parcel’ and we changed it to ‘unit owner,’ because what happened is, we have a couple of people who have several units,” Lawson said in explaining the change back in May. “(For instance), if you take Villager Resort, where he’s got three or four under one LLC. The way it read, he had to pay a fee for each one of them, the same fee for each one of them. This way, if he’s got three, he would fall under one LLC or incorporation. He’d have to pay the first initial rate, then he’d get a reduction on the next two. If the owner’s got multi-units, they would get a break past that (first) one.”
Ordinance no, 2023-006, regarding an ad valorem tax on abandoned urban property within the city was tabled for a later meeting, and a first reading was also given to ordinance no, 2023-07, changing the number and size of signs and advertising permitted on locations. The city had previously disallowed such signage on businesses selling alcohol. Now, restaurants, retail package stores, and malt beverage package stores (such as service stations that carry beer) are allowed up to two signs, banners, posters or other display advertising for alcoholic products. Those in the window of a building, visible from any public or private roadway, cannot occupy more than 20 percent of the window surface.
Last month, Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill pointed out that when the city originally went to change its Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) ordinance to allow for signs, they had neglected to provide the change for the retail package stores and malt beverage stores specifically.
Upon realizing that it was unintentional to allow the change for restaurants but not retail stores, Hill requested to allow all licensees the same privileges. The council agreed and requested to have the working in the ordinance changed, which took place before Monday's meeting.
The ABC policy amendment will be voted on at the next meeting upon the second reading.
