The November Burnside City Council meeting was a bit like Thanksgiving dinner without a turkey: Lots of important little side dishes to consume without any one large source of meat to chew on. But sometimes a plate full of cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and cheesy broccoli is enough to fill you up just right.
Perhaps the juiciest piece of food on the table Monday was the one item voted on and passed, Ordinance 2020-004, which would allow a special permit for vendors to sell adult beverages in Cole Park for events.
The ordinance amends current policies to allow for the possibility of special circumstances — such as the Labor Day event “Thunder Over the Island” — wherein alcohol might be sold. It largely pertains only to those kinds of large-scale community celebrations, not smaller ones like Little League games or Haunted Houses, and not on a regular basis.
Though the subject of alcohol is always a somewhat sensitive one in historically “dry” Pulaski County, the limited nature of this ordinance resulted in “no pushback,” according to Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• Boswell Contracting of Somerset was awarded the bid for the Burnside barge project. After an oil spill in the lake led to the realization that an auxiliary intake barge had capsized and needed to be turned upright, Burnside set about the process of finding the right company for the job. Lawson said that with Boswell in place, that job could be completed “any day now.”
• Cleary Construction out of Tompkinsville, Ky., has replaced the main water pump that needed an overhaul, and work is beginning on replacing the second. One was out of use, and both are 30 years old, so it felt like the right time to go ahead and change both, said Lawson.”We made sure you have one that’s working, it’s new and operational,” said Lawson.
• Contractor Rusty Light is finishing up sidewalk repairs, along U.S. 27, Lakeshore Drive and French Avenue.
“They took out the steps and put in (disability) accessible ramps,” said Lawson, “and fixed the cracks and the trip hazards.”
• Lawson read a letter from the Kroger company thanking Police Chief Mike Hill for his effort in an investigation
• The Burnside Elementary Pee Wee football team was given a ceremonial key to the city in honor of their undefeated season headed into Saturday’s Super Bowl final at Southern Middle Field, as was Michael Gibson, Master of Burnside Masonic Lodge No. 634 for his “civic efforts in the community,” noted Lawson.
Gibson’s efforts have included giving bikes to local students for perfect attendance and serving in a double duty role as district deputy for this region of Masonic Lodges as well as Master of the local one; “That doesn’t usually happen,” said Lawson.
• The upcoming Burnside Christmas Parade was discussed. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 in Burnside, the day before the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade in Somerset. Despite recommendations from the local health department against major event, Lawson said the parade — with its “Salute to Heroes” theme — is following CDC giidelines, promoting social distancing and mask-wearing along the route, and providing hand sanitizer on-site.
“I think we’re doing good,” said Lawson. “I think we’re doing everything the way we should do it.”
