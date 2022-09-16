As Burnside welcomed one promising new officer of the law, it said farewell to another preparing to ride off into the sunset.
Officer Zach Mayfield was sworn in by Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson at Monday's Burnside City Council meeting, with his wife Shelby by his side.
Mayfield is a native of Pulaski County, raised in Bronston, and the son of Brian Mayfield of Somerset and Kelly Hutchison of Bronston. He's familiar with the community, attending Burnside Elementary as a child and playing Little League Baseball in Burnside. A 2013 graduate of Southwestern High School, Mayfield obtained an Associate Degree in applied science with a criminal justice core from Somerset Community College, and began his career in law enforcement in January 2017, serving as a deputy for three years with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
During Mayfield’s tenure with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office, he received several accommodations and awards, including 2019 Deputy of the Year, Life Saving Award, several Sheriff’s Accommodations and a Meritorious Service award. In October of 2020 Officer Mayfield was promoted to the Rank of Patrol Sergeant.
“Burnside has always been a special place to me," said Mayfield, noting his affection for the small-town environment and community-oriented policing. "I look forward to serving the citizens of Burnside to the best of my ability."
Lawson also congratulated Detective Phillip Woodall on his recent retirement, thanking him for his 40 years of law enforcement service, including his recent time in Burnside.
"Phillip's a personal friend of mine," said Lawson. "I've not met anybody more dedicated to the City of Burnside as Phillip was."
Woodall has been a lifelong public servant, joining the United States Marine Corps in 1972 and serving until 1974. He then joined the Kentucky State Police as a radio operator in 1975 and was employed there until 1977. Woodall joined the Somerset Police Department in 1978 and was employed there until 1989. From there, Woodall joined the Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center and was employed there from 1989 until 1998.
Next, Woodall joined the Kentucky Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, working there from 1998 until 2005. Most recently, Woodall was with the Burnside Police Department, starting in 2005 and working there until his retirement in 2022.
"His wealth and knowledge will be greatly missed," noted Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill in a release to the Commonwealth Journal. "From all of us at the Burnside Police Department, we wish you the very best in your retirement, extending our sincere gratitude for the years of service to the residents of our community. Thank you for a job well done!"
At the meeting, Woodall expressed appreciation for his time in Burnside. He noted a special connection with Burnside, as he has family in his past that has served in law enforcement in the community
"They've always said that if you enjoy your job, it's not work; I always enjoyed public service," he said.
