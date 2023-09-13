It may not be unusual to see Somerset Police Chief William Hunt at Somerset City Council meetings, but on Monday night, he made a special appearance in Burnside to honor that community's own branch of the law enforcement brotherhood.
In his role as president of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, Hunt visited the September meeting of the Burnside City Council this week to bestow a four-year certificate of accreditation by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Professional Standards Committee to the Burnside Police Department and its chief Mike Hill.
"Several years ago, (Hill) put a lot of work into the Burnside Police Department to make them become an accredited agency in the state of Kentucky," said Hunt. "The Kentucky Chiefs Association is the group that is responsible for accrediting and inspecting law enforcement agencies across the state of Kentucky. It's not just police departments, but we also provide the same service to sheriff's offices.
"To reach his accreditation several years ago for this department — and now he has just been reaccredited just a few months ago, which means he had to go through all this stuff again — we send an inspection team of police professionals to Burnside," he added. "They talk to the chief, they interview the officers. They inspect the police cars, they inspect the building, the property and evidence. It's not something that we just give out."
The proof of that, noted Hunt, is that under 25 percent of police departments in Kentucky are able to reach the same achievement.
"What that means is, Burnside — not only did they do it once (in 2019), but now they've been reaccredited — met all 177 police professional standards," said Hunt. "I'm very proud of (Hill) for what he's been able to accomplish. Our inspectors for the Chief's Association have bragged to me multiple times on Chief Hill."
Hunt also works with the Kentucky League of Cities, which has its own inspectors, who also had glowing reports about the Burnside Police Department. "They're always impressed with the level of professionalism that he represents for the City of Burnside and this department," said Hunt.
The Somerset Chief was proud to be the one to sign off on the reaccreditation as president of the Chief's Association, and was pleased to be able to join his fellow Pulaskian in Burnside Monday to present the certificate to Hill.
"Unfortunately in politics, we see and hear a lot of people get into this city vs. county and Burnside vs. this one or that one or whatever — we're all Pulaski Countians," said Hunt. "I'm just proud that another agency in Pulaski County was able to achieve this. ... I'm also proud for the mayor (Robert Lawson) and this council for the support you all have given to (Hill) and his department to be able to achieve this."
According to information provided by Hill, the goal of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police's accreditation program is to promote professionalism and improve the delivery of law enforcement services. Accreditation gives a department like Burnside's necessary tools for conforming to the most up-to-date professional law enforcement standards and best practices. This accreditation isn't mandatory, but participation demonstrates a commitment to professional excellence in serving the community.
Hill thanked Hunt for coming to Burnside to present the certificate and noted that the accreditation process was a "massive undertaking" the first time, but it made them one of the smallest departments in the state to earn it.
"I think it's pretty unique that the year we get reaccredited, that he's the sitting president (of the Chief's Association)," said Hill of Hunt. "We'll hang this (certificate) in our police department with pride."
In a statement, Hill added, "I am very proud of our officers for this achievement. This is a direct reflection on their level of professionalism and devotion to our community. ... I would like to thank Somerset Police Chief Hunt who presented this award to us tonight ... Chief Hunt and the Somerset Police Department have been a great Law Enforcement partner to the Burnside Police Department."
In other Burnside City Council news:
• The council voted unanimously to leave the city’s property tax rate unchanged for 2022-23, at 19.2 cents per hundred dollars on tangible property, houses, and motor vehicles.
• The city council agreed to alter its recently-crafted policy for short-term rental properties after local property owner Lynn Lowery visited the council meeting to point out difficulties in collecting taxes imposed by the City of Burnside on those staying at these locations because of an inability to do so on the online platforms for these services.
• A first reading was given to the ordinance amending the city's entertainment permit policy to make it easier to obtain such permits in certain situations, with no vote taken yet.
• The council passed a resolution designating September 2023 as "City Government Month" to help promote civics awareness in local elementary classrooms, calling on city officials to get involved in local schools and engage students in education about city government.
• Hill got permission to auction off a couple of older police cars and use the funds to buy a new cruiser.
• Jason Brackett, co-owner and managing partner of the Harbor Restaurant, was appointed to the Burnside Tourism Board.
• Local businessman Ryan Godbey, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau Michelle Allen, and Burnside City Attorney Molly Hardy were appointed to the Dream Big Burnside Authority board.
• The council was asked to consider a request for annexation for a mini-mart at 10120 South U.S. 27, just south of Burnside, brought by Gina McDowell.
