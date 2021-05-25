Burnside is a riverboat town — or more accurately, was and likely will be again.
Last month, Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr., announced that Burnside had plans to partner with BB Riverboats, which operates vessels on the Ohio River, like the Belle of Cincinnati and River Queen. The idea is to provide a service that offers dinner, tours, and more on Lake Cumberland.
It fits because of Burnside's illustrious past. Long before Lake Cumberland, before the city moved up on the hill, back in the days of Point Isabel, riverboats were a common vessel to be found in Burnside, both for personal travel and industrial transport on the Cumberland River.
“In the early and mid-1900s, steamboats were a regular shipping option for products manufactured in old downtown Burnside,” said Crabtree. “There were seven industrial mills in the old Burnside prior to the creation of Lake Cumberland. Jobs were so plentiful that there was an old saying, ‘Don’t walk in downtown Burnside unless your looking for a job because they will put you to work!’”
Brandon Becker, chairman of the Burnside Historical Society, noted that several such boats hailed from the community during the latter part of the 19th century and the early 1900s. One of those, he recalled, was named "The Rowena"; another was fittingly called "The City of Burnside."
It's from that latter boat that the Historical Society's latest success has come — the recovery of an authentic riverboat bell.
"The City of Burnside" was built in 1916 and decommissioned in 1930. A sternwheel boat, it was owned by Burnside and Burkesville Transportation Company and Cumberland Transportation Company and traveled on the Cumberland, Kentucky and Ohio Rivers.
"It was was one of those (boats) that hauled stuff up and down the lake, back when it was still the river," said Becker.
Recently, the Burnside Historical Society was contacted by a man named Ed Moore, from Frankfort, whose family lived in the Antioch area here in Pulaski County decades ago. Moore's grandfather William Walter Roberts had sailed the boat for the literal City of Burnside in those early 20th century years.
"When they dismantled the boat, his grandfather got the bell, and when they moved away from Antioch, they took it with them," said Becker.
Roberts died about 20 years ago, and the bell had been sitting at Moore's home for over 60 years before he decided to reach out and see about Burnside's historical interest in the bell, first contacting City Hall, then getting in touch with Becker and the Historical Society.
This past Saturday, the bell of "The City of Burnside" was officially returned to the true City of Burnside.
The bell is made of brass and weighs around 200 pounds, noted Becker. Most impressive, it also still works as a bell.
"She still dings," said Becker, who carried the bell in the back of his truck. "Every time I hit a speed bump, I knew it (still worked)."
Becker plans on getting a case made for the bell and finding the right spot to display the bell, possibly the Burnside branch of the Pulaski County Public Library.
But wherever the bell finds a home, it will play an important role in reminding the current and future generations of Burnside's proud history — a vital task in any age.
"It's important that we save our history today," said Becker. "If we don't today, it won't be around tomorrow. We're doing this for future (Burnside citizens)."
