In French, “belle” means “beautiful.” Of course, the City of Burnside thinks their bell is pretty as well.
The authentic riverboat bell secured by the Burnside Historical Society earlier this year certainly has a beautiful new place to rest, thanks to a special display case crafted for it by a local business.
“It is wonderful to have a piece of our history back in Burnside,” said the town’s mayor, Robert Lawson. “We are so rich in history and we want to share it with everyone, and this is just one piece of the puzzle.”
The bell is from a riverboat named, appropriately enough, “The City of Burnside,” which was built in 1916 and decommissioned in 1930. A sternwheel boat, it was owned by Burnside and Burkesville Transportation Company and Cumberland Transportation Company and traveled on the Cumberland, Kentucky and Ohio Rivers.
“It was one of those (boats) that hauled stuff up and down the lake, back when it was still the river,” said Brandon Becker, chairman of the Burnside Historical Society.
Earlier in 2021, the Burnside Historical Society was contacted by a man named Ed Moore, from Frankfort, whose family lived in the Antioch area here in Pulaski County decades ago. Moore’s grandfather William Walter Roberts had sailed the boat for the literal City of Burnside in those early 20th century years.
“When they dismantled the boat, his grandfather got the bell, and when they moved away from Antioch, they took it with them,” said Becker.
Roberts died about 20 years ago, and the bell had been sitting at Moore’s home for over 60 years before he decided to reach out and see about Burnside’s historical interest in the bell, first contacting City Hall, then getting in touch with Becker and the Historical Society.
In May, the bell of “The City of Burnside” was officially returned to the true City of Burnside.
The bell is made of brass and weighs around 250 pounds, noted Becker. Most impressive, it also still works as a bell.
The next step was to find a place to put it, and something to put it on. To that end, Becker contacted Hahn Wood Products in Somerset, about four months ago.
“They graciously made us a custom cabinet for (the bell),” said Becker. “They made it where the bell can actually ring. You pull the knob up front and the bell rings.
“The bell has a dinger on the inside of it, and they attached a string to the end of the dinger,” added Becker. “You pull that wooden knob, and of course it will hit the side of the bell, and it will ding.”
Tony Hahn of Hahn Wood Products said Becker asked them if they could create “some sort of stand” for the bell.
“He had no idea that we were going to set the thing up where you could actually ring it,” said Hahn. “He just wanted a stand for it to sit on. We just thought it would be such a waste if it wouldn’t ring. ... It’s a bell, it should ring.”
After the project was completed and Becker learned of the unique feature, he was “really excited about it,” said Hahn.
The display unit is made of white oak and is about four feet tall, two feet wide. It was completed about two weeks ago.
The bell is currently being displayed at Burnside City Hall, visible right as you enter the building along U.S. 27. That’s until the Historical Society raises sufficient funds to build their planned museum, where the bell will eventually go.
“We’ve applied for several grants, and we think we possibly have one that will be awarded,” said Becker. “We’re not 100 percent sure yet, but we’ll see.”
Lawson thanked Becker “for his hard work to enhance Burnside history and his leadership with the Burnside Historical Society.”
Hahn is proud to have his company’s work displayed so prominently in the community, and Burnside is happy to have it there as well, along with this colorful piece of Burnside’s past.
“It’s there for all the local citizens to enjoy and to experience,” said Becker. “They can ring the bell when they go in to pay their water bill.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.